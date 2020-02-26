ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

England thump Thailand for first win in this World Cup

England captain Heather Knight blasts an unbeaten century to inspire her side to massive 98-run win over Thailand

26 February 2020, 05:59 PM AEST

