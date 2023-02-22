ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

England romp into semis, avoid Australia

England landed a record-breaking 114-run victory over Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup, guaranteeing an Australia v India semi-final on the way

PA

22 February 2023, 07:58 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo