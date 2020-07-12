First Test in balance after late Windies strikes

Windies surge back into first Test after England collapse

An absorbing day four finished with honours largely even between England and West Indies and an indication that the first Test in Southampton could well go down to the wire.

On a pitch that was beginning to show signs of inconsistent bounce – as Dom Sibley's right elbow will doubtless attest – England's batsmen patiently ground out what could be a telling lead, before a late rush of wickets left the contest intriguingly poised: the hosts ahead by 170 with two wickets remaining.

It was Sibley and his opening partner Rory Burns who had their side on the front foot for much of the morning session, the duo combining effectively to blunt a West Indian pace attack not short on pace, effort and consistency.

In the end it was a change of pace that did the trick for the visiting side, as Roston Chase's loose off-break was flashed at by Burns (42) and into the grateful hands of John Campbell at backward point.

It was the only wicket to fall before lunch and England won the points battle in the second session as well.

Sibley was given a reprieve on 50 when he chopped on from well outside his off stump only for a front foot no-ball check to confirm that Shannon Gabriel had indeed over-stepped.

Just two balls later, the West Indian quick speared one down the leg side and caught Sibley's edge to this time legitimately send the batsman on his way.

Zac Crawley came out with more intent, driving the spin of Chase and the pace of Kemar Roach impressively, but when Joe Denly (29) looked to follow suit he succeeded only in chipping Chase straight to short mid on.

After tea, England captain Ben Stokes (46), again displaying a more open stance and with a greater movement across the stumps than what we've become accustomed, looked typically dangerous as he set about building an important partnership with Crawley.

The left-hander attacked the spin and helped take the lead past 130 before Holder had his opposite number playing well outside off stump and edging through to one of two shrewdly placed gullies.

It was a massive wicket and when Crawley (76) popped a return catch back to Alzarri Joseph with just four more runs on the board, the West Indies had suddenly swung the momentum.

That continued when then found the gap between Jos Buttler's bat and pad to make it a mini-collapse of 3-16, and Gabriel then came to the party, picking up two wickets in one over late in the day to leave England at 8-284 and the Test match on a knife's edge.