England v West Indies Tests - Men's

First Test in balance after late Windies strikes

Crawley and Sibley make important fifties for England, who lead by 170 with two wickets in hand heading into final day

Adam Burnett

12 July 2020, 06:34 AM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo