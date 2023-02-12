ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

England ease to T20 World Cup win over West Indies

Sophie Ecclestone claims three wickets to contain West Indies as England open their World Cup campaign with a comfortable seven-wicket win

PA

12 February 2023, 04:33 AM AEST

