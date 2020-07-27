Broad key again as England close in on series win

Wilting Windies need big effort to avoid a series defeat

The West Indies are reeling at 2-10 in their second innings chasing a mammoth target and are now left to hope predicted wet weather will wash out a large swathe of the remaining two days.

With the Test series locked at 1-1, the West Indies need to survive the final two days to draw the series and retain the trophy, or chase down the target of 399 for an unlikely win after being comprehensively outplayed since their opening Test win.

Stuart Broad again dominated with the ball for England on the third day of the third and final Test at Old Trafford, claiming both second innings wickets to move within one of becoming just the second Englishman to take 500 Test wickets.

Broad had earlier in the day claimed four wickets to give him first-innings figures of 6-31 in 14 overs as the Windies were bowled out for 197 in 65 overs.

Broad sheds shackles to blast his way to whirlwind fifty

But it was a frustrating first hour for England who began the day hoping to enforce the follow on with the Windies 6-137, as Jason Holder led his side out of trouble and past the follow-on target.

Ollie Pope took one of the finest catches to not count after his leaping effort snared Holder at mid-wicket, only for the third umpire to rule that Chris Woakes had overstepped by the barest of margins.

It was just the second called no-ball for Woakes in his 34-Test career

Broad trapped Holder lbw for 46 and then mopped up the tail, taking the wickets of Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach and Shane Dowrich in quick succession.

England onslaught flattens Windies hopes

England's batsmen were largely untroubled in their second innings as Rory Burns hit 90, Dom Sibley added 56 and Joe Root was unbeaten on 68 when he declared at 2-226 after 58 overs with the fall of Burns' wicket.

The going was slow for England initially, but they accelerated in the evening session, with Burns caught out off a top edge aiming a slog sweep off spinner Roston Chase just 10 runs from the personal milestone of a century.

Pope puts England in charge after shaky start

Dowrich was forced off the field after a Shannon Gabriel delivery hit him in the face, with sub fielder Joshua Da Silva taking the gloves, while Holder briefly left the field to have a thumb bandaged after taking a blow in the slips cordon.

Stand-in captain Kraigg Brathwaite failed to call for a review of an lbw appeal that would have seen Burns out to Cornwall for 75, with the larger than life off-spinner going wicketless after being called into the XI for this Test.

Root's 68 came from just 56 balls after Sibley had soaked up 142 deliveries for his 56 before being trapped on the pads by Jason Holder.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons conceded his team had struggled against Broad and Anderson, but challenged his side to dig deep with the bat.

"In England, it's always going to be tough, especially against one guy nearing 600 Test wickets and one nearing 500," Simmons said.

"The way these guys keep coming, they're relentless.

"This is one of the most difficult places to bat, and especially against these two very experienced fast bowlers.

"Not many tours will be as difficult as this, batting-wise, but our guys have to set themselves to get a big hundred.

"We haven't had any centuries in this series so I'm always going to be putting pressure on them to go out there and get it.

"The wicket is still a good wicket to bat on, so they have to set themselves a target of getting a big score on this wicket. We've got to show that determination to get those big scores."