England v West Indies Tests - Men's

Broad blitz puts England in the box seat

Stuart Broad found his batting mojo to blaze a lightning fast Test fifty before West Indies collapsed to be six down at stumps on day two of the final Test

Cricket Network

26 July 2020, 07:00 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo