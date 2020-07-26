Broad blitz puts England in the box seat

England onslaught flattens Windies hopes

Stuart Broad blazed England's joint third-fastest Test half-century, then claimed two wickets to put England in the box seat for a series clinching win in the third and final Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford.

Broad's blitz saw England to 369 in their first innings, and the West Indies batsmen were unable to respond in kind as they slumped to be 6-137 when bad light ended play early..

Broad took just 33 balls to get to his fifty, and finished with 62 from 45 balls in an innings that halted the Windies' early momentum on the second day of this Test.

The visitors had taken four wickets to open up play, removing Ollie Pope without adding to his overnight score of 91 and seeing the back of Jos Buttler on 67, as well as Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes.

It saw Kemar Roach pass 200 Test wickets, the ninth West Indian to reach the milestone, coming in his 59th Test, to join the pantheon of Caribbean greats.

I want to say thank you to @ambrose_curtly and @CuddyWalsh for their support and kind commemorations, it’s an honor and a privilege to be apart of history @windiescricket 🙏🏿 #200 July 25, 2020

But a 76-run partnership for the ninth wicket turned the tide of the game in England's favour as Broad flayed the West Indian attack to all parts of Old Trafford.

The 13th Test fifty of Broad's career – and his first since the 2017 Boxing Day Test in Melbourne – was followed up by a wicket in his first over as he had Kraigg Brathwaite caught behind for 1.

A short ball from Archer saw John Campbell pop a catch to gully after a brisk 32 while Shai Hope's struggles continued to be caught behind off Jimmy Anderson for 17.

Anderson then had Shamarh Brooks out in the same fashion after tea, before Broad returned to have the in-form Roston Chase trapped lbw for nine.

Jermaine Blackwood had made 26 before he was bowled by Chris Woakes aiming a cover drive with the Windies to resume with Jason Holder (24no) and Shane Dowrich (10no) at the crease.

Gloomy conditions are again forecast for Sunday, with heavy rain in store for Manchester on Monday, with the series locked at 1-1.