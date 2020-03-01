Clinical England advance to semi-finals

England have secured their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a comfortable 46-run win over the West Indies, courtesy of fine bowling and a classy 57 from Natalie Sciver.

It leaves just one spot in the final four up for grabs after South Africa earlier defeated Pakistan at Sydney Showground Stadium to also advance out of Group B.

Australia and New Zealand will tomorrow go head-to-head at Junction Oval to determine who secures the remaining place in the finals race.

England, the 2009 champions and runners-up at the last tournament, won the toss and powered to a competitive 5-143, with the West Indies ending on a paltry 97.

"It was just very professional, we knew we had to keep it simple and that's what we did today," said England captain Heather Knight.

"We've been playing knockout cricket from the second game and we've reacted very well. Hopefully we can carry that forward."

It didn't start well for England with Tammy Beaumont trapped lbw on the fourth ball after returning to the top of the order, but Danni Wyatt put on 50 for the next wicket with Sciver before she was caught for 29.

Knight and Sciver kept the scoreboard ticking over with quick singles until the skipper was run out for 17.

Sciver brought up her third half-century of the tournament before being dismissed an over from the end, with Amy Jones making a late 23-run cameo having dropped down the order to rediscover some form with the bat leading into the knockout matches.

The West Indies made slow progress in the run chase and disaster struck when gun batter Stafanie Taylor was stretchered off in agony, seemingly with a groin strain, on 15, and it proved to be pivotal.

Shemaine Campbelle was bowled by Sarah Glenn for 10 the next ball and they never recovered.

West Indies now face South Africa on Tuesday where the Proteas will be hoping to secure a win and get their net run rate above England's (currently a 0.063 differential) to reclaim top spot in the group.

The side that finishes second in Group B will then play India in the semi-final on Thursday at the SCG, while the top team will play either Australia or New Zealand depending on tomorrow's outcome in Melbourne.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: India won by 17 runs

February 24: Australia won by five wickets

February 27: Australia won by 86 runs

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network