The Women's Hundred 2021

Burns leads ways as Aussies dominate in Hundred

Erin Burns comes out on top with a match-winning knock for Birmingham Phoenix while Sammy-Jo Johnson starred with three wickets for Trent Rockets

PA

14 August 2021, 09:59 AM AEST

