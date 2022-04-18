Labuschagne hits top form, Pujara saves Sussex on debut

Marnus Labuschagne posted an unbeaten half-century to guide Glamorgan to a seven-wicket win over Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, completing a disappointing start to the season for former Australia Test quick James Pattinson.

Having been dismissed for just three in Glamorgan's first innings, Labuschagne was the rock of his side's chase of 166, striking three fours and a six in his 93-ball innings of 50 not out.

SCORES: County Championship, Div 1 and Div 2

The world's No.1 Test batter was dropped on 25 and he made Notts pay for the error as Glamorgan cruised home to win by seven wickets.

Having conceded more than four runs an over in Glamorgan's first innings, Pattinson was again expensive, finishing with 1-57 from his 10 overs.

pic.twitter.com/y1WMO2QMNw That is how you win a match of cricket in style 😍 #LVCountyChamp April 17, 2022

In Canterbury, Kent opener Ben Compton completed impressive twin hundreds but couldn't prevent a heavy 10-wicket defeat to Lancashire.

Having carried his bat in scoring 104 not out in Kent's first innings, Compton fell agonisingly short of doing so again, the last man out in Kent's second innings for 115.

Had Compton remained unbeaten, he would have been just the third man in history to carry his bat twice in a first-class match.

Lancashire's big win was powered by seven wickets to leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, adding weight to calls for him to be handed a Test debut by England this summer.

In Derby, Tom Haines and Indian Cheteshwar Pujara scored double centuries to complete a remarkable escape act that guided Sussex to a draw on the final day of their match at Derbyshire.

The pair shared a stand of 351 in 119 overs, a Sussex record for any wicket against Derbyshire.

Haines batted for just short of 11 hours for 243, while Pujara was unbeaten on 201 from 387 balls as Sussex closed on 3-515, 180 runs ahead after following on 331 behind.

QUICK SINGLE Aussie scrambles match-winning run in county thriller

The pair looked certain to bat through the day, but Haines chipped Nick Potts to mid-wicket shortly before the close and was congratulated by all of the Derbyshire players before he walked off.

Haines was given a reprieve on 194 when he edged a cut at Alex Thomson, but Wayne Madsen at slip could not hold on to a sharp head-high chance.

He made the most of the left-off by completing the first double century of his career by driving the last ball of the morning from Thomson to the cover boundary for his 20th four.

It was a remarkable display of concentration and intent from the 23-year-old and he and Pujara moved serenely on after lunch.

Pujara, recently dropped from India's Test side, clipped Nick Potts wide of mid on for his 14th four in the first over of the afternoon session to reach his century, his first in 27 months.

He completed his 150 from 326 balls and the 300 stand was posted in 108 overs before the pair walked off at tea with Sussex 123 runs ahead.

QUICK SINGLE Harris fires, Marnus strikes with his medium pace

In the first over of the final session, the pair passed Sussex's previous highest partnership against Derbyshire of 310, set by Ed Joyce and Luke Wells at Derby in 2016.

Derbyshire's chances of victory had long gone when Haines's marathon finally ended, but Pujara completed his double hundred on a day to remember for Sussex.

Australians in 2022 County Championship

Essex: Mark Steketee

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Kent: Jackson Bird

Middlesex: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Matt Kelly

Nottinghamshire: James Pattinson

Somerset: Matt Renshaw, Peter Siddle

Sussex: Josh Philippe

Warwickshire: Nathan McAndrew

Get the full rundown of Australians playing county cricket in 2022