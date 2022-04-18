County Championship Division Two 2022

Labuschagne hits top form, Pujara saves Sussex on debut

Marnus Labuschagne helps Glamorgan beat James Pattinson's Nottinghamshire while Kent's Ben Compton falls just short of a slice of first-class history

PA

18 April 2022, 08:41 AM AEST

