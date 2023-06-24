T20 Blast 2023

Maxwell, Lynn fire in T20 Blast as Buttler joins 10k club

Glenn Maxwell hit three huge sixes in his 20-ball 44 to help Birmingham book their quarterfinal spot as Chris Lynn kept Northants in touch on the top four

Jack Paynter

24 June 2023, 10:17 PM AEST

@jackpayn

