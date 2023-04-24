IPL 2023

Maxwell's third fifty spearheads Bangalore win

In-form Glenn Maxwell has blasted 77 from 44 balls to win the player of the match award in Royal Challengers Bangalore's triumph over Rajasthan

AAP

24 April 2023, 07:00 AM AEST

