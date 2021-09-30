IPL 2021

Maxwell fires again as T20 World Cup approaches

Australia's star right-hander scores his second consecutive half-century as the Royal Challengers Bangalore move up to third spot

AP

30 September 2021, 06:59 AM AEST

