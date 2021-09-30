Maxwell fires again as T20 World Cup approaches

Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell made an unbeaten 50 off 30 balls as the Royal Challengers Bangalore scored a comprehensive seven-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Maxwell smashed three fours and a six in one over from South African multi-million dollar signing Chris Morris, who went for 50 from his four overs.

It was the right-hander's second fifty in as many games and is a good sign for the Australian ahead of the start of their T20 World Cup campaign in around three weeks.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Srikar Bharat also scored 44 as Bangalore eased past Rajasthan's 9-149 with 17 balls to spare.

Rajasthan had been cruising along at 1-91 at the halfway mark of their innings, but were then pinned down as spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed four wickets between them.

Harshal Patel, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, stretched his wickets tally to 26 by claiming 3-34. The right-arm fast bowler even came close to his second successive hat-trick before claiming all his wickets off his last six deliveries.

"We have come back strongly in two back-to-back games with the ball, which is a great sign," RCB skipper Virat Kohli said. "In both games the opponents were 56-0 in the Powerplay, but in both games we took wickets to ensure the opposition does not get away."

Maxwell hit six fours and a six in RCB's comfortable win // BCCI-Sportzpics

Bangalore is now third with 14 points and needs just one more win from its remaining three league games to go reach the play-offs. Rajasthan is seventh with eight points from 11 games.

Rajasthan seemed to set up a challenging total after West Indian opener Evin Lewis (58) smashed three sixes and five fours in his 37-ball half century.

But Englishman George Garton, playing in his debut IPL game, removed Lewis in the 12th over when the batsman top-edged a pull shot to wicketkeeper Bharat.

Australian Daniel Christian (1-21 from two overs) had already dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 31.

Nadeem and Chahal then ran through the middle order and lower order before Patel provided a perfect finish by claiming three wickets in the last over of the innings.