Clutch Litchfield powers stunning GG's XI win

Rising Aussie talent on display in Governor-General's XI win

Phoebe Litchfield's late-innings fireworks have surged the Governor-General's XI to an impressive five-wicket win against India at Drummoyne Oval.

Litchfield, 16, came to the crease in the 14th over with the game in the balance, the Governor-General's XI needing 46 from 37 to win.

pic.twitter.com/JX6aDcLL9R This kid is a serious talent! Watch 16-year-old Phoebe Litchfield take down India with a couple of sixes like it's no big deal 🤯 Scorecard: https://t.co/2AApMVvvKs January 28, 2020

Exhibiting the class and maturity that has earned Litchfield so many admirers, and even a call up to participate in the upcoming Bushfire Cricket Bash, she hammered two straight sixes over the rope in the 19th over before completing the win with a single off the first ball of the final over.

Chasing India's 5-113, it was opener Tahlia McGrath who laid a solid platform with her 35 from 39, before Bridget Patterson took over to score a crucial 30 runs from as many balls.

QUICK SINGLE Stunned Litchfield sees big picture in Warne showdown

However, just as Patterson appeared set to finish the task for the Governor-General's XI, she was removed by Deepthi Sharma in the 17th over as India clawed their way back into the match.

Hannah Darlington followed Patterson back to the dugout two balls later. Needing 17 runs from the final 11 balls, Litchfield took control to steer the Governor-General's XI home to a five-wicket win with five balls to spare.

Earlier, it was the work of in-form bowling duo Belinda Vakarewa and Molly Strano that proved effective in restricting the Indian batters to a gettable total.

#CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/vb9BMCuSDM Belinda Vakarewa collects her third scalp for the night, and it's the big one of Jemimah Rodrigues for 49! LIVE: https://t.co/PJ4E7UhJot January 28, 2020

Captain Strano continued her stranglehold over 15-year-old Indian prodigy Shafali Verma, dismissing her caught-and-bowled for 16 in the third over.

The recent series between Australia A and India A saw Strano remove Verma in each of the three 50-over fixtures.

Fast bowler Vakarewa continued her strong form, finishing her four overs with 3-21.

QUICK SINGLE T20I Tri-Series: All you need to know

The main aggressor for the visiting side was Jemimah Rodrigues, who was looking confident at the crease, reaching the boundary five times on her way to 49 before a Vakarewa yorker bowled her in the 19th over.

Similarly, Harmanpreet Kaur, who was looking dangerous at the crease, reached 21 (29) before Vakarewa drew an edge from the No. 3 batter and a simple catch was taken by Heather Graham backward of point in the 15th over.

India's next fixture will be against England in the opening match of the CommBank T20 Tri-Series, taking place at Manuka Oval on Friday, January 31.

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: January 31, India v England, Manuka Oval

Second T20I: February 1, Australia v England, Manuka Oval

Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval

Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India

Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network