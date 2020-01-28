Governor-General's XI v India 2020

Clutch Litchfield powers stunning GG's XI win

With the game in the balance, Phoebe Litchfield strode to the crease to hammer a match winning 25 for the Governor-General's XI against India

Emily Collin

28 January 2020, 09:04 PM AEST

