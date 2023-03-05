Mooney injured, Giants thrashed in WPL opener

World Cup hero and Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney was forced to retire hurt in the opening Women's Premier League match overnight, before her side suffered a 143-run hiding at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

Mooney had said she was looking forward to playing her part in launching the lucrative new, potentially game-changing women's tournament in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

But it all went wrong for the Giants from the outset, as the Aussie 'keeper-batter asked Mumbai Indians to bat and watched them rattle up a huge total of 5-207.

Leading the massive chase, the left-hander then faced just three balls before she had to retire hurt without scoring, having seemingly injured her left knee as she turned while running.

It proved only the start of a disastrous innings for the Giants as they capitulated for 64 off just 15.1 overs.

There's now a big question mark over whether Mooney will be fit to play in Sunday's second match against a UP Warriorz team captained by her Australian opening partner Alyssa Healy.

The Giants have invested heavily in Australian power, taking on Rachael Haynes as head coach, Mooney snapped up for $350,000 as captain and star allrounder Ashleigh Gardner as the most expensive overseas recruit for $558,000.

Georgia Wareham, who like Mooney and Gardner had played in Australia's winning team in last weekend's T20 World Cup final win over South Africa in Cape Town, and Annabel Sutherland made up the Giants' powerful Aussie quartet.

But the three bowlers all got carted around, conceding 100 runs off 10 overs between them, with Gardner taking 1-38 off four, Wareham 1-30 off three and Sutherland 0-32 off three.

Big-hitting Gardner also failed with the bat, caught at slip for a golden duck.

Fittingly, after all the Bollywood glitz that preceded the launch of the women's game's richest tournament, it was home hero, Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who did most to get the League off to a rip-roaring start in front of an enthusiastic crowd, cracking 65 off 30 balls.

The Indian superstar was ably supported by West Indian Hayley Matthws (47 off 31) and Kiwis leg-spinning allrounder Amelia Kerr (45no off 24).

"It was a brilliant start, it feels like a dream come true," said Harmanpreet, who has predicted the league will be a "game-changer" for women's cricket.

"We kept things simple and clear. Told players to play natural. Obviously it's a big day for women's cricket, but it was all about backing yourself."