WPL 2023

Mooney injured, Giants thrashed in WPL opener

Mumbai inflicted a comprehensive defeat on Gujarat in the first-ever Women's Premier League match, with concern over Aussie 'keeper-batter who was forced to retire hurt

AAP

5 March 2023, 07:04 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo