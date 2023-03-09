Gardner spins to win, Mooney ruled out of WPL

Ashleigh Gardner has demonstrated why she was the most highly sought-after international for the inaugural Women's Premier League season as she helped spin the Gujarat Giants to their first win of the tournament.

The star allrounder, who was the joint-biggest overseas buy at the WPL auction at A$558,000, hadn't exactly set the event alive in her first two matches for Gujarat Giants.

But Gardner took two key wickets in her final two overs and checked Royal Challengers Bangalore's run-chase on Wednesday to give a Giants side featuring three Australians a badly-needed maiden win by 11 runs at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner celebrate a wicket // Sportzpics/WPL

The victory was achieved without another Australian star Beth Mooney, who has now been ruled out for the tournament after picking up a calf injury in their first match last weekend.

T20 World Cup-final player of the match Mooney has been replaced in the Giants' line-up by South African Laura Wolvaardt.

Mooney returned to training with Gujarat, but her calf is expected to take up to six weeks to heal properly, and she will now return home to rehab.

"Injuries are part and parcel of the sport and I am gutted to be missing the remainder of the season," Mooney said in a statement.

"I, however, will be keeping a close eye on the team’s performance from afar and will be rooting for them every single day.

"And though I will be away from the field of play for the rest of the season, I am looking forward to coming back stronger, fitter and I will definitely be hungrier next season."

In Mooney's absence, her Aussie colleagues stepped up, with Gardner – who has been promoted to vice-captain in Mooney's absence – taking 3-31 off her four overs, including the key scalps of India internationals Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, with Annabel Sutherland also picking up two big scalps despite being hit for 56 runs as RCB chased the Giants' 7-201.

It was the fourth time in six WPL matches that the team batting first had amassed more than 200, with England's Sophia Dunkley hammering 65 off 28 balls and India's Harleen Diol 67 off 45.

Though she was unlucky with a couple of dismissal near-misses, RCB's Aussie great Ellyse Perry saw her figures balloon out to 0-43 after 20 runs came off her final over, while fellow Aussie Megan Schutt finished with 1-26 off three overs.

Ellyse Perry worked her way to 32 off 25 before departing // Sportzpics/WPL

With the bat, Perry looked well set to launch an assault in the chase but eventually succumbed for 32 after giving a simple catch to backward point.

RCB's captain Smriti Mandhana, the highest-paid player in the league, also again flattered to deceive, getting out for 18 off 14.

RCB's New Zealand opener Sophie Devine kept RCB hopes alive with 66 off 45 balls, but she smacked a Sutherland full toss straight into Gardner's hands at long-on as her side remain winless in the competition.

England skipper Heather Knight added 30 off 11 balls in a valiant effort.

Kim Garth, the Ireland-born Australian international, was the third Aussie in the Gujarat XI, playing her second game after being drafted in to replace West Indies Deandra Dottin. She returned figures of 0-27 opening the bowling.