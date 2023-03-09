WPL 2023

Gardner spins to win, Mooney ruled out of WPL

Ashleigh Gardner's three wickets led the way for a Gujarat Giants side without injured Beth Mooney as Ellyse Perry's Royal Challengers Bangalore remain winless

AAP

9 March 2023, 07:32 AM AEST

