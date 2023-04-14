IPL 2023

Short top scores as Kings go down in final over

Superstar leg-spinner Rashid Khan brought Adelaide Strikers teammate Matt Short undone after he top scored for Punjab Kings in their six-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans

14 April 2023, 07:30 AM AEST

