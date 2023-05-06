IPL 2023

Rashid inspires rout as ladder-leaders Gujarat smash Royals

Afghan spin duo Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad claimed five wickets between them as Gujarat Titans consolidated top spot with victory over Rajasthan Royals with 37 balls to spare

AP

6 May 2023, 09:50 AM AEST

