Miller magic steals victory after electric Rashid cameo

South Africa's David Miller has produced arguably the innings of the IPL season so far, hammering an unbeaten 94 from 51 balls to steal victory for the Gujarat Titans over the Chennai Super Kings.

Chasing 170 to win, Gujarat were seemingly out of the match when they slumped to 3-16 and then 5-87 to bring stand-in skipper Rashid Khan together with Miller, who had already scored 52 from 29 balls after the early collapse.

Miller continued to hit out but Rashid started his innings slowly and with just three overs remaining, Gujarat needed 48 runs and were rated less than a five per cent chance of victory.

But Rashid then teed off in trademark fashion, clubbing 25 runs off the 18th over bowled by Englishman Chris Jordan to bring the equation down to 23 needed from 12 balls.

Rashid and Miller managed another 10 runs from the first four balls of the penultimate over before veteran Dwayne Bravo (3-23 from four overs) dismissed Rashid (40 from 21 balls) and Alzarri Joseph in consecutive deliveries, leaving Miller on strike and 13 needed to win off the last.

Having whipped the third delivery over the fence at fine leg to leave seven needed off three, Miller was caught at short third man only for the delivery from Jordan to be ruled a waist-high full toss.

The left-hander then struck another four, his eighth to go with six sixes, before he and Kiwi Lockie Ferguson scrambled the match-winning two to win the match with a ball to spare.

Rashid Khan clubbed 25 runs from one Chris Jordan over // BCCI-Sportzpics

Jordan finished the match with figures of 0-58 from 3.5 overs.

The Titans, who dropped Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, had earlier slumped to 4-48 after eight overs of the chase.

The win moved Gujarat, who were without skipper Hardik Pandya, back to the top of the table with five wins from six games in their first season in the competition.

Chennai's lone win from six games leaves them second last, just ahead of the team they beat in last season's final, Mumbai.

The 2022 Indian Premier League will be broadcast live in Australia on Fox Sports and live streamed on Kayo

Australians in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade

Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye

Mumbai Indians: Tim David, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis

Rajasthan Royals: Nathan Coulter-Nile

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff