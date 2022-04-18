IPL 2022

Miller magic steals victory after electric Rashid cameo

Needing 48 to win from the final three overs, David Miller and Rashid Khan powered Gujarat to victory over Chennai

cricket.com.au

18 April 2022, 10:35 AM AEST

