IPL 2023

Green overcomes injury scare as Gill ton blasts out Mumbai

Cameron Green had to retire hurt after a worrying blow to the arm and couldn't rescue Mumbai on his return as Gujarat Titans reached the IPL final

AAP

27 May 2023, 07:11 AM AEST

