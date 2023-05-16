IPL 2023

Shubman's super century sends Titans to IPL playoffs

Shubman Gill's first Indian Premier League century led leaders Gujarat Titans to a 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are now out of playoff contention

AP

16 May 2023, 08:19 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo