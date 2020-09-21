England T20 Blast 2020

Pakistani paceman takes four wickets in four balls

Four bowled dismissals in as many deliveries secures figures of 6-19 for Pakistani left-armer Shaheen Afridi against Middlesex

21 September 2020, 03:09 PM AEST

