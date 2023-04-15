IPL 2023

Brook silences critics with incredible IPL ton

England batting sensation Harry Brook hit the first century of the IPL season as Sunrisers Hyderabad proved too strong for Kolkata Knight Riders

AAP

15 April 2023, 07:43 AM AEST

