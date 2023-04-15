Brook silences critics with incredible IPL ton

The irresistible rise of England's batting sensation Harry Brook has continued as he passed another examination with flying colours on Friday by belting his maiden Indian Premier League century off just 55 balls.

The prodigious talent from Yorkshire, coming off the best start any batter in history has made to a Test career, has now shown his brilliance in the shortest format's biggest league for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata.

QUICK SINGLE Short top scores as Kings go down in final over

The 24-year-old again demonstrated why he poses such a threat in the upcoming Ashes series as he overcame his underwhelming start to his IPL stint by hammering a glorious hundred – the first by any batter in the 2023 season.

Lighting up Eden Gardens with 12 fours and three sixes, Brook, who had amassed just 29 runs from his first three IPL knocks, reminded everyone of why he was snapped up at auction for $2.4 million by Hyderabad as he powered the Sunrisers to a 23-run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"It was a special night," said Brook. "I think I was putting pressure on myself after the first few games. People on social media start to call you 'rubbish'.

Brook launches one of his three sixes // BCCI-Sportzpics

"They were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up, to be honest. I just went into the 'don't care' mode and played."

And he played dazzlingly.

In an innings which showcased Brook as both an attacking force and an anchor, his hundred propelled Hyderabad to 4-228, the highest team total of the IPL season.

Not even some more late magic from Rinku Singh, who hit five straight sixes in the final over to beat Gujarat Titans, was enough for KKR to then surpass the total as they finished on 7-205.

Brook put on 72 with Aiden Markram for the third wicket // BCCI-Sportzpics

Singh finished 58no off 31 balls after KKR captain Nitish Rana had cracked 75 off 41, but neither could eclipse Brook, who ended with a standing ovation from the Kolkata home crowd.

Brook, already a T20 world champion with England, was thrown up the order to open and responded by blitzing seven boundaries in his first 16 balls before he began to find it more difficult against the spinners and let captain Aiden Markram take the initiative with a spectacular 50 off 26 balls.

After not scoring a boundary between the seventh and 14th overs, Brook then teed off once the pace came back, depositing New Zealander Lockie Ferguson for 23 runs in an over.

Maxwell, Stoinis smash 11 sixes as failed Mankad seals IPL epic

Brook, who started his Test career with an incredible 809 runs in nine innings at a strike-rate of 98.77, took the player of the match plaudits and enjoyed every minute of his evening, watched by his visiting girlfriend.

"A lot of people say the top of the order is the best place to bat," he noted. "And this knock is definitely up there for me."

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale