England T20 Blast 2022

Kerr signs with Derby as Brook stars in T20 Blast opener

Uncapped Australian allrounder signs all-format deal with Derbyshire until September as Yorkshire and Somerset secure wins on the opening day of England's T20 Blast

Jack Paynter

26 May 2022, 02:12 PM AEST

