Kerr signs with Derby as Brook stars in T20 Blast opener

Hayden Kerr's meteoric rise to the world T20 stage has continued with the uncapped Australia allrounder signing with English county Derbyshire as a replacement for injured Sri Lanka seamer Suranga Lakmal.

Kerr will be available for all formats until September and has arrived in Derby ahead of their opening T20 Blast clash with Birmingham on Saturday morning Australian time.

The 25-year-old left-armer spent time with Lucknow Super Giants as a standby player and net bowler during the Indian Premier League where he worked closely with head coach Andy Flower.

Kerr's rapid ascent to the global T20 circuit comes after a breakout KFC BBL season where his 25 wickets were second only to Adelaide Strikers veteran Peter Siddle, and his stunning 98 not out at the SCG catapulted a depleted Sydney Sixers into the Big Bash final.

It's been a busy off-season for Bowral-born Kerr who recently signed his first state contract – a three-year deal with NSW Blues until the end of the 2024-25 summer.

"Hayden fits our bill," Derbyshire head coach Mickey Arthur said.

"He's just had a really good season with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash, he's a left-arm fast bowler who can bowl at the death as well and gives it a good whack with the bat.

"I spoke to (former England coach) Andy Flower about him, who rates him really highly, so he comes with a good endorsement because Andy is someone I respect and if he says someone is a good player, they generally are.

"He brings a whole lot to us; it will be his first time in England, and he wants to make a mark.

"That's the kind of player we want, someone who wants to come in and make a difference and prove themselves. I couldn't be happier with our new signing."

England's domestic T20 competition kicked off overnight with Somerset downing Kent in the final over and Yorkshire comfortably accounting for Worcestershire.

Brook and Root put on 87 unbeaten for the fourth wicket // Getty

Hobart Hurricanes BBL|11 recruit Harry Brook was the star of the opening night, upstaging former England captain Joe Root with a blistering 60 not out from 27 balls at Headingley.

Brook, who had started the four-day county season in red-hot form with 840 runs at 140 in six matches, smashed three sixes and six fours, while Root was not out 35 from 24 balls as Yorkshire chased down Worcester's 9-172 with seven wickets and 11 balls to spare.

In the other match, South African Rilee Rossouw made 81 not out off 54 balls, while former Brisbane Heat recruit Tom Abell was 48 not out from 29 balls as Somerset won by eight wickets with five balls remaining.

Another former Heat international from BBL|10, Lewis Gregory, claimed 3-25 from four overs as Kent were restricted to 6-162 from 20 overs.

Six Australians will be in action tonight with Josh Philippe going head-to-head with Queensland pair Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser when Sussex clash with Glamorgan at Hove, while Chris Green will line-up for Middlesex when they face Gloucestershire.

Western Australia's Ashton Turner will captain Durham against Leicestershire while Big Bash free agent Chris Lynn will be in action for Northamptonshire against Birmingham.

Australians in 2022 English T20 Blast

Birmingham: Nathan McAndrew

Derbyshire: Hayden Kerr

Durham: Ashton Turner

Essex: Daniel Sams

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott

Lancashire: Tim David

Middlesex: Jason Behrendorff, Chris Green

Northamptonshire: Matthew Kelly, Chris Lynn

Nottinghamshire: Dan Christian, James Pattinson

Somerset: Peter Siddle

Sussex: Josh Philippe