Canes snap seven-year drought, boost finals hopes

Graham stars as Hurricanes move into top four

Hobart Hurricanes have leapt into the Weber WBBL top four after an outstanding all-round display from Heather Graham helped seal a 23-run win over Adelaide Strikers.

Graham struck 50 from 34 deliveries to help the Hurricanes to 4-152, before her economical spell and Nicola Carey's 2-24 restricted the Strikers to 4-129.

It was the Hurricanes’ first win over the Strikers since December 12, 2015, ending a seven-year drought against their Adelaide rivals.

Crucially, it saw Hobart move level on 11 points with Perth Scorchers, displacing the reigning champions in fourth spot due to their superior net run rate.

The Hurricanes have a game in hand on the Scorchers, the third-ranked Strikers and second-ranked Heat, and their destiny is in their own hands as they look to return to the finals for the first time since WBBL|02.

On a night where dropped catches plagued both teams, it was the Strikers who most rued errors in the field.

Hurricanes captain Elyse Villani was dropped on zero and went on to make 47, while Carey was handed a life on 10 and carried on to make an 18-ball 24 not out.

But most costly were two dropped chances off Graham, when she was on 20 and again on 27.

In reply, South Africa star Laura Wolvaardt’s 45 off 38 balls was not enough as her teammates struggled to score freely against a disciplined Hurricanes bowling outfit.

Graham took an excellent running catch in the deep to see off the dangerous Deandra Dottin for 15, while her opening partner Katie Mack (10) skied a catch off Molly Strano that found the safe hands of Amy Smith.

Teenager Smith was in the spotlight again when Tahlia McGrath (27) looked to tee off in the Power Surge, hanging on to a low chance to remove the key allrounder.

Villani dropped Maddie Penna twice in the 17th over, but it did not cost the Hurricanes who had already pushed the required run rate beyond 12 an over, with Graham and Carey holding their nerve at the death to seal the important win.

The Hurricanes are back in action on Saturday evening against the Brisbane Heat at Karen Rolton Oval, while the Strikers play the Thunder at Nuriootpa on Sunday afternoon.

