KFC BBL|12

Undermanned 'Canes end Renegades winning streak

Will Sutherland's late assault with the bat wasn't enough for the Melbourne Renegades to keep their unbeaten run intact in an eight-run loss to Hobart Hurricanes

AAP

24 December 2022, 06:50 PM AEST

