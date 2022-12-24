Undermanned 'Canes end Renegades winning streak

Meredith leads fightback as 'Canes go 4-0 on Christmas Eve

The Hobart Hurricanes have defied the suspension of captain Matthew Wade and a late flurry with the bat from Will Sutherland to defend the second lowest total in KFC BBL history and upset the Melbourne Renegades by eight runs on Christmas Eve.

After being rolled for 122 in 18 overs at Blundstone Arena on Saturday, the Hurricanes dismissed the Renegades for 114, with Sutherland almost dragging his side over the line before being dismissed in the last over.

He crunched 40 off 29 balls down the stretch after the Renegades slumped to 8-77 before holing out to Jimmy Neesham in the deep off Joel Paris in the 20th over that sealed victory for the undermanned hosts.

Wade was handed a one-game suspension for incurring three code of conduct breaches within 18 months.

The charges in that period relate to two instances of using of an audible obscenity and one instance of abuse of cricket equipment.

Wade's absence saw Nathan Ellis promoted to the captaincy and ex-Test skipper Tim Paine selected for his first BBL game in almost five years.

In-form captain Nic Maddinson fell for a duck off the second ball of the reply as the Renegades' chase went from bad to worse.

Jono Wells (26) did his best to hold the middle-order together in the face of the assault led by player-of-the-match Riley Meredith (3-12) and Shadab Khan (3-20), before Sutherland almost pulled off a late miracle.

Earlier, Renegades debutant David Moody (3-16) ripped the Hurricanes' top-order apart before spinner Akeal Hosein did the damage to the lower-order.

Opener Jimmy Neesham dominated the Powerplay, smoking a rapid 28, before his exit sparked a rush of wickets.

Moody sent the off stump of Caleb Jewell (8) cartwheeling with one of the deliveries of the tournament before Pakistani allrounder Shadab Khan (14) succumbed to a stunning outfield catch by Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Ellis (21) tried to steady the sinking ship late before he became the second victim of West Indian powerhouse Andre Russell, who was playing his last game of the tournament before being replaced by New Zealand opener Martin Guptill.