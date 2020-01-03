LIVE: Hurricanes bowling first v the Heat

Hobart Hurricanes have won the bat flip and will bowl first in their KFC BBL clash against Brisbane Heat at Blundstone Arena.

It is a crucial fixture for both sides, with the Hurricanes sitting fifth with a 2-2 record and the Heat languishing in seventh at 1-3.

The Heat have made one change with Jack Prestwidge replacing Sam Heazlett, while the Hurricanes have named an unchanged line-up.

Hurricanes XI: D'Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (c/wk), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Clive Rose, Riley Meredith #BBL09 January 3, 2020