KFC BBL|09
LIVE: Hurricanes bowling first v the Heat
Chris Lynn's Heat make one change for must-win away match, while Hobart fields same XI
Cricket Network
3 January 2020, 09:35 PM AEST
Hobart Hurricanes have won the bat flip and will bowl first in their KFC BBL clash against Brisbane Heat at Blundstone Arena.
It is a crucial fixture for both sides, with the Hurricanes sitting fifth with a 2-2 record and the Heat languishing in seventh at 1-3.
The Heat have made one change with Jack Prestwidge replacing Sam Heazlett, while the Hurricanes have named an unchanged line-up.
Heat XI: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (c), Matthew Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Ben Cutting, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan #BBL09— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2020