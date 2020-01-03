KFC BBL|09

LIVE: Hurricanes bowling first v the Heat

Chris Lynn's Heat make one change for must-win away match, while Hobart fields same XI

Cricket Network

3 January 2020, 09:35 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo