Hooley Dooley! Breakout star bowls Hurricanes to victory

In just his third BBL game, Hurricanes spinner Paddy Dooley takes four crucial wickets to propel his side to a tense win over Perth Scorchers in Launceston

AAP

19 December 2022, 11:08 PM AEST

