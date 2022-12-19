Hooley Dooley! Breakout star bowls Hurricanes to victory

Dooley's four steers 'Canes to first win of BBL|12

Rookie spinner Paddy Dooley has weaved a spell of swirling-arm magic to inspire the Hobart Hurricanes to an against-the-odds win over the Perth Scorchers.

Dooley, playing just his third KFC BBL game, picked up 4-16 from four overs in Launceston on Monday night as Hobart defended 8-172 to win by eight runs.

The 25-year-old, who recently revealed his unique action was inspired by Indian quick Jasprit Bumrah, bowled a crucial 16th over that turned the game.

Hooley Dooley! Breakout star makes mark on BBL|12

With Perth needing 36 runs from 30 balls, Dooley removed Josh Inglis (62 from 37), had Ashton Agar stumped for a duck and conceded just two runs.

Hurricanes spinner Shadab Khan picked up Aaron Hardie in the penultimate over with a leaping caught-and-bowled.

Perth needed 14 runs off the final over, bowled by quick Nathan Ellis, but it proved a bridge too far.

QUICK SINGLE Dooley prepared for when action surprise wears off

Dooley earlier had two scalps in his first spell, bowling South Africa veteran Faf du Plessis (32 from 16) and trapping Nick Hobson in front.

Inglis steered the ship before being caught in the outfield off Dooley playing a rash shot.

Inglis hammers quickfire 62 but can't drag Scorchers home

The win breaks the Hurricanes' five-game losing streak against Perth, and both sides are now 1-1 to start the season.

Earlier, a half-century from Matthew Wade and some late swinging by Tim David headlined the Hurricanes' innings.

Wade’s fast fifty gets Hurricanes off to a flyer

Wade got his team off to a brisk start with 51 from 29 balls before Hobart wobbled in the middle overs, losing 5-18.

David weathered the storm and freed his arms at the death, hitting some much-needed boundaries in an unbeaten 46 from 28 deliveries.

Perth quick Jhye Richardson finished with 3-26 from four overs, including the scalps of imports Khan and James Neesham in the 13th over during the power surge.

Richardson removes key ‘Canes imports in crucial spell

Wade was in the middle on the second ball of the innings after Ben McDermott copped a Jason Behrendorff inswinger and was trapped lbw for a golden duck.

D'Arcy Short stepped up in his absence with 35 from 25 before becoming Tye's second victim to a sharp low catch in the deep by Behrendorff.

Short had an ordinary night in the field, grassing two catches, including Inglis in the 30s.