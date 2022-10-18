Weber WBBL|08

Hurricanes bounce back to blow away Thunder

After a humbling defeat to the defending champions on Monday night, the Hobart Hurricanes bounced back strongly against Sydney Thunder

AAP

18 October 2022, 10:30 PM AEST

