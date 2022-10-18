Hurricanes bounce back to blow away Thunder

‘Canes tear through Thunder to seal comfortable win

Hobart posted their second win with a 49-run belting of the Sydney Thunder at Blacktown.

Opener Lizelle Lee top scored with 41 as the Hurricanes scored 7-141 from their 20 overs, with Sammy-Jo Johnson taking 3-34.

Hayley Jensen finished with the tidy figures of 2-13 off four overs // Getty

Australian hopeful Phoebe Litchfield made 28 for the Thunder before Molly Strano bowled the opener and that proved their top score.

Hayley Jensen, Heather Graham and Maisy Gibson took two wickets apiece as the Thunder were bowled out for 95 in 18.1 overs and they are winless from three games.

