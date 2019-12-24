Reigning Big Bash champs still winless after third straight loss

Hurricanes leave defending champs winless on Christmas Eve

The match in a tweet: Defending champs' horror start to #BBL09 continues with third straight defeat, losing 8-38 before Short and McDermott steer Canes to victory

The score: Melbourne Renegades 147 (Finch 50; Ellis 3-15, Faulkner 3-26, Meredith 3-26) lost to Hobart Hurricanes 3-148 (Short 60, McDermott 51no) by seven wickets with five balls to spare.

Short stands tall with half-century for Hobart

The hero: D'Arcy Short loves batting at Blundstone Arena.

In preceding 11 innings before Tuesday's game against the Renegades, the left-hander averaged 55 and had not been dismissed for fewer than 28.

It was no surprise therefore to see Short once again set the foundation for a Hurricanes victory at home. He knuckled down after losing pinch-hitting opener Simon Milenko and then Caleb Jewell in the same over, hitting out strategically with seven fours and a six.

While he couldn't quite guide his side home, falling for 60 off 45 deliveries, skipper Ben McDermott (51 not out off 48 balls) and David Miller (25 not out off 15) iced the run chase.

Renegades lose 8-38 to Hurricanes in devastating collapse

The turning point: With Aaron Finch on 50 off 36 balls and eight wickets in hand, the normally fast-finishing Renegades had the Hurricanes right where they wanted them.

What followed when the 'Gades skipper chipped one to mid-wicket (and, prophetically, let out a yell of 'no' before slapping his bat on his pad in fury) was pure carnage.

His exit sparked a collapse of 8-38, as they lost their final seven wickets in 23 balls to be bowled out for 147 with five balls to spare.

Mighty Meredith's triple treat on Christmas Eve

The supporting cast pt. I: It was leg-spinner Qais Ahmad who had prompted a Sydney Sixers meltdown in their BBL09 opener last week; this time, it was their pace brigade who did the bulk of the damage.

Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis and James Faulkner all picked up three wickets apiece, with Meredith grabbing the key scalp of Finch for an even 50.

The 'Canes are without star import Jofra Archer this season and will need their quicks to continue to step up during the tournament.

The supporting cast pt. II: When Short was dismissed, the Hurricanes still needed 48 off 37 balls against a renowned death-bowling side.

That required run-rate mounted as McDermott and Miller batted conservatively after the loss of Short but, with 36 needed off the final four overs, Miller provided the impetus.

He launched a pair of sixes over mid-wicket, including a 94-metre bomb, to break the back of the chase. McDermott meanwhile played the perfect anchor hand, remarkably hitting just the sole boundary while scoring at quicker than a run-a-ball.

Merry Finchmas! Gades skipper spreads cheer with even fifty

The consolation act: After 28 and 29 to begin the tournament, Finch found his groove with a fluent half-century to lay the platform for the Renegades.

The skipper lost his opening partner Sam Harper before he had faced a ball, but swiftly found his groove with new recruit Shaun Marsh in a 74-run second-wicket stand.

Yet after losing Marsh, his wicket with the score on 109 proved decisive.

The six: This was HUGE from South African import David Miller!

The six: This was HUGE from South African import David Miller!

The bouncer: Good areas? Wicketkeeper Ben McDermott didn't think so, though Shaun Marsh was certainly taken aback by Ahmad's surprise bumper.

Replays suggested the Afghan had inspected his shoe before delivering the ball – could that have been the special signal for McDermott?

The over: Part-time off-spinner Tom Cooper has a happy knack of striking in the Power Play. After Short had helped the hosts race to 0-24 from the first three overs, Finch looked a genius after bringing on Cooper who duly took two wickets in as many balls.

Somewhat surprisingly, he bowled his full allotment of four overs, finishing with 2-32 having had 2-2 after his first over.

The yorker: Ellis found himself on a hat-trick thanks to this gem of a delivery to clean bowl Richard Gleeson for a golden duck. Good luck keeping that out on your first ball!

The next stop: Both teams now have a reasonably long break (in BBL09 terms anyway) over Christmas. The Renegades will look to finally get their first win when they play their first game at Marvel Stadium on December 29 against the Adelaide Strikers, while the Hurricanes' next match will be in Launceston on December 30 where they host the Melbourne Stars.