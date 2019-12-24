KFC BBL|09

Reigning Big Bash champs still winless after third straight loss

No early Christmas present for Melbourne Renegades, with collapse of 8-38 handing Hobart Hurricanes victory at Blundstone Arena

Louis Cameron

24 December 2019, 06:41 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

