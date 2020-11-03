Hurricanes humble Renegades to record first win

Renegades steamrolled by ruthless Hurricanes

The Hobart Hurricanes have collected their first victory of the Rebel WBBL season, steamrolling the Melbourne Renegades by nine wickets at Blacktown International Sportspark.

A superb display of pace and spin from the Hurricanes attack dismantled the Renegades’ batters for just 81, before Rachel Priest (34) and Naomi Stalenberg (35no) made short work of the chase, reaching their target in just 12.3 overs.

Sent in, the Renegades lost Sophie Molineux (0) second ball of the match when the Australia allrounder miscued a shot to backward point off the bowling of Belinda Vakarewa.

Captain Amy Satterthwaite promoted herself to No.3 but both she and South Africa hard-hitter Lizelle Lee struggled to get moving, with Vakarewa finding swing and working well in tandem with West Indies off-spinner Hayley Matthews.

Boundaries were few and far between and the mounting pressure paid off in the ninth over when leg-spinner Amy Smith broke through with her first delivery of the match, trapping Lee lbw on 19 from 30 balls.

In the process, the 15-year-old became the second youngest player to claim a WBBL wicket.

The Renegades’ struggles continued when Matthews collected two wickets in as many balls, removing Courtney Webb (4) and Satterthwaite (20).

After 9.5 overs without a boundary, wicketkeeper Josie Dooley finally found the rope in the 16th – just the third four of the Renegades’ innings and what would be their last, as they lost 6-19 to be bowled out for 81 in the final over.

Matthews finished with an impressive 2-9 from her four overs, sharing the spoils with Nicola Carey (3-14), Vakarewa (2-12), Sasha Moloney (2-12) and Smith (1-9).

The Melbourne club had brought replacement overseas player Rosemary Mair into their line-up, searching for a pace weapon to fill the hole left by the injured Lea Tahuhu, but neither she nor the Renegades' much-vaunted spin attack could find an early breakthrough in what became a clinical chase for Priest, who found the boundary six times in her 33-ball knock.

When she was bowled by Satterthwaite, Stalenberg carried on, finishing unbeaten on 35.

It left last season's semi-finalists, the Renegades, without a win after five matches, while the Hurricanes secured their first points of WBBL|06.