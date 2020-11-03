Rebel WBBL|06

Hurricanes humble Renegades to record first win

It was one-way traffic at Blacktown as the Hurricanes dominated the Renegades from start to finish

Laura Jolly at Blacktown Intl Sportspark

3 November 2020, 04:58 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo