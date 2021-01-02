Hurricanes outlast Maxwell show to down Stars

Hurricanes survive Maxwell barrage to knock over Stars

The match in a tweet: Hurricanes shut down Glenn Maxwell's big show to complete comeback #BBL10 victory as Malan, Boland show their class

The score: Hobart Hurricanes 5-164 (Malan 75, Stanlake 3-25) beat Melbourne Stars 9-143 (Maxwell 70, Boland 3-22) by 21 runs

The points: Hurricanes 3, Stars 1

Maxwell takes Golden Cap in smashing rapid 70

The collapse: The Stars were cruising at 3-122 in the 13th over with Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran at the crease. But when Pooran fell it sparked a collapse of 6-26 as the Hurricanes held their nerve for the second straight game.

The hero: Scott Boland secured the key breakthrough in the run chase, snapping a 72-run stand between Pooran and Maxwell. It triggered the dramatic collapse, while Boland had already removed the reigning BBL Player of the Tournament, Marcus Stoinis, in the third over. The right-armer then dismissed No.7 Sam Rainbird in the Stars' first Power Surge over to kill off any chance of a Stars victory and was promptly named the Player of the Match for his excellent performance.

The other hero: Dawid Malan showed why he's the world's No.1 T20 batter, crafting 75 from 56 balls as the backbone of Hobart's innings. The left-hander started sedately but then all off a sudden he was 50 from 32 balls and raising his bat for his maiden BBL half-century. Drop kicks to the leg side and lofted cover drives were the order of the day as he adapted to the fresh Blundstone Arena wicket and its lightning outfield. His innings should have ended on 53 when he was caught on the square leg rope but the bowler, substitute Lance Morris, had overstepped. It cost the Stars 22 runs before he was the last man out in the penultimate over.

Malan lives up to top billing with crucial 75

The consolation act: Using a bat named 'The Beast', Glenn Maxwell was every bit the BBL beast on Saturday night. Coming in at 2-17 after three overs, the Stars captain was a level above as he mauled the Hurricanes bowlers and didn't look like he broke a sweat doing it. No bowler looked to trouble him as he drove straight down the ground, swept conventionally and unconventionally and whipped to and over the leg side. His fourth six brought up his half-century from 28 balls and his fifth six two balls later soared deep into the stands. But on 70, Maxwell was cramped by Johan Botha from round the wicket and skied a catch to D'Arcy Short in the deep, and D'Arcy doesn't drop them. When Maxwell went the momentum swung violently back to the hosts, whose bowlers finished the job.

pic.twitter.com/PltmePdmIB This is shaping up to be one of those very special Glenn Maxwell performances! #BBL10 January 2, 2021

The overlooked but not forgotten bowlers: Billy Stanlake took 3-25, two of those wickets in the Power Surge, and was a handful all evening. His knuckle ball looks as difficult to play as his steepling stock deliveries. A great showing from the towering quick. And not to forget Nathan Ellis, whose four overs produced figures of 2-11, with his one over in the Power Surge costing just one run while picking up two wickets.

The X-factors: Four balls into the match, Stars gun batter Nic Maddinson casually trotted to collect a D'Arcy Short boundary, forgot to look down and trod on the rope, rolling and spraining his ankle. He left the field immediately and was subbed out for Lance Morris. The Stars had two bowlers, Morris and Sam Elliott, as their X-factor players and the lack of a batter came back to haunt them.

Maddinson subbed out after unfortunate injury

The Surges: Hurricanes – 2-5 (overs 13-14). At 1-94, Hobart took the Power Surge and it's fair to say it backfired. Liam Hatcher bowled four dot balls in the 13th over and Stanlake followed it up with two wickets – that of Ben McDermott and pinch hitter Ellis – in consecutive balls and leaked just two runs. Stars – 3-10 (overs 17-18). Needing 37 from 24 balls, the Stars took the Power Surge at 6-128 after 16 overs. It looked like it might turn around the fortunes of the Stars when the first four balls went for eight runs. But when Boland snared a wicket, the remaining seven deliveries yielded just 2-1.

pic.twitter.com/jO0aFCWQaC The Hurricanes in that Power Surge: 2-5 from two overs. Top bowling from Hatcher and Stanlake! #BBL10 January 2, 2021

The old mate who catches a six in his BEER: He then tried to drink the beer but the ball blocked the beer so he begrudgingly threw the ball back. 2021!

I'll drink to that: Old mate savours Malan's sweet six

The direct hit: Don't run on D'Arcy Short's arm. Not the greatest running between the wickets either, but still don't run on it.

pic.twitter.com/4wGRhQuyKr The rocket arm from D'Arcy Short runs out Fletcher and the Stars lose their second wicket #BBL10 January 2, 2021

The next stop: These two teams ain't going anywhere as they face off again on Monday.

Hobart Hurricanes XI: D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane. X-factor subs: Mac Wright, Nick Winter

Melbourne Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk, Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan. X-factor subs: Sam Elliott, Lance Morris