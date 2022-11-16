Clinical Canes get redemption over Stars

Hurricanes cruise past Stars in redemption win

A team performance from the Hobart Hurricanes has seen them record an important 38-run win in the second of their two fixtures with the Melbourne Stars in northern Tasmania.

Dusting off a four-wicket loss from Tuesday to the sixth-placed side, the Hurricanes were clinical from the outset as they won their fourth match from their last five games.

An unbeaten 50 and a spectacular catch from Mignon du Preez and two wickets to Hayley Jensen were crucial, but it was contributions from the whole XI that helped them get redemption from yesterday's defeat.

The Stars won the bat flip and again sent the Hurricanes in to bat at Latrobe Recreation Ground, however they didn’t get the start they would have been hoping for.

Lizelle Lee launched a massive six over cover on the first delivery of the game to begin an entertaining Powerplay cameo for the 'Canes before falling for 24 off 16 to Maisy Gibson.

Brilliant catch tops off du Preez's day

It was a much-needed first wicket for the Stars who were wayward to begin with, recording seven wides in the first three overs as the Hurricanes' aggressive approach put them on the back foot.

Lee's opening partner Rachael Trenaman was busy at the crease as she looked to keep her side's momentum going, reaching 17 off 18 deliveries before she was strangled down the leg side off the bowling of Rhys McKenna.

It led to the huge wicket of 'Canes captain Elyse Villani shortly after, who failed to reach her ground at the non-striker's end after she played a reverse-sweep to Kim Garth at backward point.

Nicola Carey was intent on helping the Hurricanes post a total in excess of their 130 at the same ground a day earlier and went on the attack with two boundaries to start Annabel Sutherland's third over.

However, the Stars' match-winner soon got the better of the left-hander when she popped up a catch to short fine leg and departed for 27.

Alice Capsey (2-14) took both her wickets in a brilliant Power Surge for the Stars, while a final over from Sasha Moloney (1-27 off four) that went for just seven runs helped restrict the Hurricanes to 7-152.

Du Preez reached her milestone on the final ball of the innings to notch her second half-century of the season and give the Hurricanes a defendable total.

Bess Heath fell for a duck in the first over of the Stars' chase, however that only brought Alice Capsey to the crease.

The 18-year-old picked up from where she left off on Tuesday when she hit a game-winning 80 not out, hitting three boundaries and a six in her first 10 balls to again take it to the Hurricanes attack.

Capsey looked set to play another major role in the Stars' bid for victory, however on 38, the international recruit holed out to long-on just before the drinks break.

Fellow Englishwoman Lauren Winfield-Hill (22 of 31) struggled to get going throughout her innings and was eventually undone by a brilliant wrong-un from young spinner Amy Smith (1-16 off four), to leave the Stars 3-70.

And when Sutherland (11) was caught in the deep just a couple of overs later, it spelt the end for their hopes of back-to-back wins over the Hobart side.

The loss means their season is all but over, with wins from both their remaining games and a series of unlikely results falling in their favour the only way a finals berth can be secured.

The Hurricanes meanwhile nailed down third spot on the ladder and look set to make the final four for the first time since WBBL|02.

Games to come against fellow contenders the Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers respectively will determine their finals hopes, with the first of those fixtures having the potential to secure themselves a semi-final spot.

