LIVE: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars

Melbourne Stars have elected to bowl first in their KFC BBL match against Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston tonight.

The Hurricanes have named an unchanged side from the XI that beat Melbourne Renegades on Christmas Eve, while the Stars have brought in Nick Larkin in place of Hilton Cartwright.

Imports Dale Steyn and Sandeep Lamichhane have again been picked for the Stars ahead of Pakistani quick Haris Rauf, who took 5-27 against the Hurricanes in Moe eight days ago.

Both sides head into the match with a 2-1 record from three matches.

Hurricanes XI: D'Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (c, wk), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Clive Rose, Qais Ahmad, Riley Meredith

Stars XI: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Peter Handscomb (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Dale Steyn, Sandeep Lamichhane