LIVE: Hurricanes bowling first against Scorchers

The Perth Scorchers and the Hobart Hurricanes have both named unchanged sides for their KFC BBL clash at Blundstone Arena as the business end of the season nears.

Just two points separate the Scorchers and the Hurricanes, whose captain Ben McDermott won the bat flip and elected to bowl first for the Monday evening match in Hobart.

The sixth-placed Scorchers could jump to outright third with a victory on the road, while a win for the seventh-placed Hurricanes would continue the logjam through the middle of the table.

Captain Mitch Marsh blasted an unbeaten 93 off just 41 balls to fire the Scorchers to a win over the Brisbane Heat in their last start, while the Hurricanes are looking to hit back after the Sydney Thunder chased down their 6-162 at the Showgrounds Stadium on Saturday.

The 'Canes enjoyed an eight-run win when these two sides met just eight days ago but their fortunes have since shifted, with the men in purple suffering defeats in their lost two games.

The Scorchers have won each of their last two matches.