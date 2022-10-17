King, Peschel star as Scorchers stay undefeated

Peschel, King fire as Scorchers cruise against Hobart

Perth Scorchers have continued their undefeated start to Weber WBBL|08, cruising to an eight-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes in another low-scoring affair at Blacktown International Sportspark.

Sent in by the reigning champions, the Hurricanes line-up struggled in difficult batting conditions, restricted to 9-109 as Aussie leg-spinner Alana King collected three wickets.

Molly Strano gave the Hurricanes a major breakthrough when she bowled Scorchers skipper Sophie Devine for four with her first delivery of the match, but Beth Mooney anchored the chase with an unbeaten 38 to see the Perth side home in 14.1 overs.

She was supported by Chloe Piparo (31) and Maddy Green, the Kiwi batter one of few to score easily at the Blacktown venue, hitting seven boundaries in a 16-ball 32 not out.

Earlier, the Scorchers were given ample opportunity to participate in Devine's 'best wicket celebration' charity challenge as regular Hurricanes wickets fell.

Perth seamer Taneale Peschel picked up a career-best 3-13 from four overs, including the scalps of South Africa opener Lizelle Lee (9), Aussie allrounder Nicola Carey (12) and Molly Strano (9).

King, who opened the bowling in low and slow conditions, took 3-15 from her four overs, backing up her 2-17 from Sunday's nine-wicket win over Sydney Thunder.

The leg-spinner set the tone for what was to come when she trapped Hurricanes skipper Elyse Villani (0) lbw in the first over of the game, returning later to remove South Africa star Mignon du Preez (11) and Naomi Stalenberg (2).

Heather Graham provided some resistance, top-scoring with 35 off 28 balls, as the Hurricanes finished on 9-109.

The Scorchers head home to play Melbourne Stars at the WACA Ground on Thursday evening, while the Hurricanes are back in action on Tuesday against Sydney Thunder.

