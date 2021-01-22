Richardson rolls on as Scorchers jump to second

All-round Richardson the star as Scorchers down Canes

The scores: Perth Scorchers 8-179 (Inglis 58, Ellis 4-34) defeated Hobart Hurricanes 8-157 (Short 43, Handscomb 30, Richardson 4-33) by 22 runs.

The match in a tweet: Richardson's dominant #BBL10 extends, this time with ball AND bat, as the Scorchers edge closer to finals with win over Hurricanes

The points: Scorchers 4, Hurricanes 0

The hero: Jhye Richardson the allrounder?

By now, it is little surprise to see the competition’s leading wicket-taker yet again deliver a devastating spell with the ball, extending his lead atop the competition's charts with another four scalps.

What was a little unexpected was his astonishing cameo with the bat on Friday. Richardson blasted 29 from just 14 balls, including two cleanly-struck sixes in a vital knock that turbocharged the Scorchers' innings.

Richardson shines again with bat and ball

Despite losing Aaron Hardie on the second ball of the Power Surge, he and Josh Inglis spanked 24 off those two overs, with 70 runs coming from the last six in total.

Then thrown the new ball, Richardson wasted little time in grabbing the key scalp of Matthew Wade for just six in the Hurricanes skipper's first game back from Test duties, before then proving too hot for star man Ben McDermott as well.

Hobart took the Power Surge immediately after the 10-over mark, which saw Richardson return to the attack early and duly deliver by clean bowling Peter Handscomb after being hit for consecutive boundaries.

It all bodes well for a potential national return, either to the Test squad that is expected to soon head to South Africa or the overlapping limited-overs series in New Zealand.

The moment: Tim David had moved to 27 off 19 as the Hurricanes bravely fought on despite losing early wickets. The right-hander smashed three sixes to keep hopes of an unlikely chase alive and when he hit a high full toss from Richardson straight to deep point, he stood his ground, expecting a no-ball call.

So confident was he that the ball was over waist high that he was marking his guard as the third umpire made his decision. David looked none too pleased the call went the way of his former team.

With him, the Hurricanes' hopes evaporated, though it was another feather in the cap for David, who has impressed in his first season in purple after crossing from Perth.

The support cast: Josh Inglis has slotted seamlessly into his new role in the middle order this season and the keeper-batter played a terrific hand with wickets falling around him.

The Scorchers had four of their top five back in the dugout when they slumped to 4-66 inside eight overs, but Inglis cleverly picked his moments to attack and keep the run rate ticking along through the middle overs.

Inglis gets inventive to power Perth to 8-179

The right-hander, who offered a tough chance to D'Arcy Short off his own bowling on 12, played some breath-taking strokes, flicking Scott Boland well over fine leg's head before courageously reverse lap-sweeping the pacey Riley Meredith past third man.

The consolation act: Nathan Ellis was one of the stories of the BBL last summer and there have been no signs of the second-year blues, the right-armer picking up career best figures of 4-34 to be the Hurricanes’ main bright spot out of Friday's defeat.

The 26-year-old has firmly established himself as the Hurricanes' go-to death bowler, but his most important breakthrough came with the new ball, trapping Jason Roy lbw in the third over.

He returned to remove the Scorchers' two top scorers, Inglis and Richardson, in the final over to cap a standout performance.

The omission: Hobart boast some serious depth in the wicketkeeping department, boasting three of Australia's four most recent T20I wicketkeepers in Wade, Handscomb and Tim Paine.

Remarkably none of them took the gloves, with McDermott instead preferred. Wade, the incumbent national T20I keeper, is expected to take the gloves for the Canes' next game as he battles a minor niggle.

And Paine, available again after the Test series against India, was not selected given the Hurricanes' enviable batting depth.

The next stop: The Hurricanes' defeat leaves them outside the top five and only increases the importance of their clash with the ladder-leading Sydney Sixers at the MCG on Sunday.

The Scorchers, meanwhile, are now sitting pretty in second spot on the ladder, lifting themselves out of the log-jam in the middle of the standings.

Perth have little time to savour Friday's win however; they face off against the Melbourne Stars at the G tomorrow night before their final regular-season game against the Strikers on Tuesday.