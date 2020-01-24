LIVE: Big Bash League, Hurricanes v Thunder

'Have fun, get on with business': Hobart's dynamic duo reunite

D'Arcy Short and Matthew Wade will resume their prolific partnership tonight in Hobart's must-win game against the Sydney Thunder at Blundstone Arena.

It what will be George Bailey's last ever game in Hobart before he retires, the Hurricanes won the toss and will bat first in a game they need to win to have any chance of reaching this season's new-look KFC BBL finals.

Short and Wade have been away on ODI and Test duty respectively so far this season and tonight's clash will be the first time they've batted together at the top of the order for the Hurricanes this summer.

Experienced allrounder James Faulkner has also returned from a calf injury.

The Canes returned to the winner's list with a thrilling win over the Renegades earlier this week, but they still need plenty to go their way on the run home to make the top five. They must win both tonight’s match and against the Strikers on Sunday to have any chance, and they need to win by big margins as well to improve their Net Run Rate of -0.748, which is the worst in the competition.

The settled Thunder side currently sit in fifth place, four points clear of the Hurricanes, and could well secure a finals spot if they win tonight and other results go their way over the long weekend.

But a loss in Hobart will leave them needing to beat the Scorchers in Sydney on Sunday and hope for favourable outcomes elsewhere in order to finish in the top five.

Hurricanes XI: Matthew Wade (c), D’Arcy Short, Mac Wright, David Miller, Ben McDermott (wk), George Bailey, James Faulkner, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland

Thunder XI: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (c), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Jay Lenton (wk), Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Gurinder Sandhu, Jono Cook, Liam Bowe