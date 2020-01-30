LIVE: Thunder bat first in BBL Eliminator in Hobart

Hobart Hurricanes will need to show they are as adept at chasing as they at setting a total after Sydney Thunder captain Callum Ferguson inserted the resurgent hosts in their 'Eliminator' final at Blundstone Arena tonight.

Both sides have made one change to their respective sides for the knockout clash, with the Thunder electing not to go the spin-heavy strategy they employed in last week's defeat in Hobart.

Hobart leap above Thunder afer big Blundstone win

Instead they have brought in one-time Test squad member Brendan Doggett for Gurinder Sandhu, while the Hurricanes have recalled allrounder Simon Milenko for overseas batsman David Miller, who has been called up by South Africa to play England.

The Hurricanes stormed into fourth spot by winning their final three regular-season games, batting first in each of those matches.

That run included the most recent meeting between the Thunder and the Hurricanes at the same venue last Friday, with the hosts winning by 57 runs after posting 6-185 against a three-pronged spin attack.

The Thunder won the other encounter during the season at the Sydney Showgrounds Stadium earlier this month, chasing down Hobart's 6-162 in the final over.

But that win was one of only three during their past nine games in a stuttering finish to the season, scraping into fifth spot after defeating the Scorchers in the final over of their last regular-season game.

Thunder stay in the hunt for finals with thrilling win

The Brisbane Heat’s defeat to the Melbourne Renegades then confirmed the Thunder qualified for the finals.

The winner of the first game of the revamped finals system will only have two days to recharge before heading to Adelaide to face the third-placed Strikers on Saturday evening.

Hurricanes XI: D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Mac Wright, Ben McDermott (wk), George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland

Thunder XI: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (c), Alex Ross, Arjun Nair, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Jay Lenton (wk), Chris Tremain, Jono Cook, Brendan Doggett