India v South Africa T20Is - Men

Miller ton in vain as Suryakumar blasts India to win

An India batting blitz that piled up 3-237 proved too much for South Africa despite David Miller's stunning 47-ball 106no

AP

3 October 2022, 07:24 AM AEST

