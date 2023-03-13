India v Australia Tests - Men

Final Test peters out as AUSvIND rematch confirmed

India win the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 after the fourth Test in Ahmedabad finished as a draw

Louis Cameron at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

13 March 2023, 09:13 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

