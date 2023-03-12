India v Australia Tests - Men

Kohli's drought-breaking ton puts India ahead

Virat Kohli's first Test century in more than three years helped India to a first-innings lead that sets up a tricky day five for the Aussies to manage

Louis Cameron at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

12 March 2023, 10:59 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

