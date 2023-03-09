Cool Khawaja leaves it late to register maiden Indian ton

Aussies enjoy strong day one following Khawaja's century

In keeping with the serene pace of Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese's lap of honour in a pimped-out golf cart, a Test series played at breakneck speed had the brakes put on it as an unhurried Usman Khawaja coolly scored Australia's first century of the series.

A placid Ahmedabad surface allowed Khawaja (104no) to bat the entirety of day one while hardly taking a risk, as he posted an unbeaten century brought up in the final over of play with a trademark flick off his pads for four.

Already Australia's standout batter from this series, Khawaja's chanceless knock has put Australia in a strong position to push for a second consecutive Test victory and a drawn series, with the ledger currently set at 1-2 in India's favour.

Khawaja conquers India demons with 14th Test ton

The left-hander rarely deviated from his method of playing the hosts' spinners off his back foot, punishing them when they dropped short, while playing the pacemen with soft hands.

His tranquil approach found the perfect counterpoint in Cameron Green, who blazed 49 off just 64 balls as he unfurled a series of jaw-dropping strokes in the final session, finding the boundary eight times to take the tourists’ score to 4-255 at stumps.

The pair shared an embrace when Khawaja flicked Mohammad Shami for his 15th boundary off his 246th ball faced, immediately raising his fist in triumph to acknowledge becoming just the third Australian to score a Test hundred in India in the past decade.

Khawaja looks to the sky after reaching his century // Getty

But the inability of Travis Head (32), Steve Smith (38) and Peter Handscomb (17) to capitalise on promising starts will have India optimistic of keeping the visitors to a manageable first-innings total on a surface not yet offering much assistance to bowlers.

Which is largely in keeping with fill-in captain Smith's pre-Test prediction of a more attritional contest than the previous games in this series, all of which were over inside three days.

But such is the pulling power of India Prime Minister Modi, who this ground is named after following stints as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the local state cricket association, the cricket was a sideshow for many of the estimated 50,000-60,000 fans that attended.

Captains Smith and Rohit Sharma had waited by the pitch for several minutes past the scheduled toss time as Modi finished taking his Australian counterpart Albanese for a spin around the venue in a curious vehicle featuring bats and stumps arranged Iron Throne-style at its rear.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies bat first after bizarre pre-match extravaganza

The two skippers had shaken hands with the political leaders – and had them raised enthusiastically by Modi in an awkward group ovation – following an extravagant pre-match ceremony that took precedent over pre-match warm-ups.

A record crowd at the 132,000-capacity venue had been hoped for but never eventuated, with many either flocking to the shadier eastern side of the ground in the early afternoon or departing the venue entirely given the intense heat radiating off the saffron-coloured seats.

Steve Smith, Anthony Albanese, Narendra Modi and Rohit Sharma before the toss // Getty

This morning's relegation of both teams from the actual playing surface to the nets out the back of the changerooms clearly affected Shami, whose first ball was a wild delivery that nearly landed off the cut surface and veered away towards first slip.

KS Bharat parried that one but otherwise had a nightmare start to the Test. More than half of Australia's first 15 runs were byes as he struggled with the ball deviating after passing the batter, before then putting down a straightforward catch off a Head waft.

Head lived a charmed life, with numerous plays and misses punctuating a sequence of crisp boundaries for the makeshift opener, before his luck ran out when he smeared an Ashwin delivery straight to mid-on.

Smith exited to a similarly innocuous offering as his plan to outlast the India bowlers backfired when he edged Jadeja onto his pad and then the stumps, having hit just three boundaries from 135 balls and weathered a spell of just three runs from nine overs leading into the lunch break.

He is on the verge of finishing a Test series (in which he has batted at least three times) without a half-century for the first time in his career.

Shami, after his early waywardness, sharpened his radar to account for Labuschagne and Handscomb, both wickets coming with in the first overs of a new spell.

Hansdcomb arrived at the crease in the middle of a hostile Umesh Yadav bouncer barrage, but appeared equal to the task as he ignored the three fielders set in a leg-side trap and bisected them with consecutive pulled boundaries off what turned out to be the final two balls of his spell.

Shami replaced Umesh to send Handscomb's off-stump cartwheeling with the Victorian pinned on the crease to a full delivery, while Labuschagne had earlier chopped on to one that just slightly seamed back into him.