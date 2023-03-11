Aussies toil hard as Gill, Kohli help India whittle down lead

Gill century helps India's batters control third day

Immense promise, first seen at international level in India's memorable Gabba triumph two years ago, blossomed into elite performance as Shubman Gill put the handbrake on Australia’s victory push on the third day of the final Test in Ahmedabad.

Gill, whose 91 in his third Test kick-started the famous run chase that sealed India’s remarkable series win down under in 2020-21, delivered an innings of even greater substance as he elegantly played his way to a career-best 128 on Saturday.

After Cameron Green's maiden ton, Gill became the second 23-year-old to bring up triple-figures as many days, celebrating with a bow to help India reach 3-289 at stumps.

Shubman Gill celebrated his ton with a bow to the crowd // Getty

With Virat Kohli (59no) and Ravindra Jadeja (15no) at the crease at stumps, the hosts were still trailing by 191 runs on the first innings after centuries to Usman Khawaja and Green had powered the Aussies to 480.

A path to victory for Australia now relies heavily on the surface breaking up at a significantly faster rate than it has so far. That is not inconceivable given the scorching heat and the cauldron-like effect of the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium.

Unless India can bat through all of Sunday and seize a considerable first-innings lead, Australia will also still have the advantage of bowling last in this Test.

Kohli, however, looms as a significant obstacle.

The former skipper was imperious as he scored his first Test half-century in more than a year, raising both arms in mock triumph after reaching the milestone from 107 balls in the final hour of play.

Virat Kohli celebrates his first Test 50 since January 2022 // Sportzpics/BCCI

Conditions could hardly be tipped more heavily in his favour to break a century drought that has stretched to 41 Test innings and more than three years.

India looked to have found a long-term opener after Gill's hand in their Brisbane miracle in early 2021 but it has been his white-ball stocks that have risen in the intervening years.

In Ahmedabad five weeks ago, the right-hander pummelled 126 from 63 balls in a T20I against New Zealand. His Test spot has been less certain, averaging just 25.15 from the 21 innings between his Gabba hand and the start of this Test.

Gill had been axed when captain Rohit Sharma returned from a thumb injury at the start of this series. Suryakumar Yadav pipped him for a middle-order berth in Nagpur, before KL Rahul, initially chosen to open over him in the first two Tests, then made way for his return in Indore.

Matthew Kuhnemann is congratulated for dismissing Rohit Sharma // Getty

Widely seen as a successor to Kohli as India's next Test No.4, Gill showed many of the flourishes of the man he venerates as he played a series of exquisite shots off Australia's fast bowlers, relying on timing and supple wrists to place the ball where he pleased.

The Aussies tried every trick in the book to unsettle Gill on a surface that remained docile despite the match moving into the final session of the third day for the first time in the series.

Mitchell Starc, who found reverse swing but rarely threatened with it, bowled to him with just two fielders on the leg-side. Nathan Lyon bowled with just two fielders on the off-side. Gill, having raced to 71 from his first 124 balls, then managed just nine from his next 52.

But the Punjab-born batter glided past the hundred mark, the second time he has done so having scored his first against Bangladesh in December, before Lyon finally broke through his defence to pin him on the crease lbw after he had faced 235 balls.

Todd Murphy was not thrown the ball until the 32nd over but had gotten closer than anyone to dismissing Gill before he had reached his ton, turning one past his inside edge only for it to narrowly miss the bails and run away for four byes.

Cheteshwar Pujara (42) battled through some discomfort to what appeared to be his left leg, requiring multiple visits from the physio during his 121-ball stay to support Gill in a 113-run stand before Murphy got the veteran lbw from around the wicket.

Green's slanting reverse in-swingers posed India's right handers some challenges but like Starc went wicketless, with one of the pair's key weapons – bounce – completely negated by the conditions.

Rohit Sharma (35), who had resumed the day alongside Gill with their side 0-36 trailing by 444, chastised himself as punched Matthew Kuhnemann straight to Marnus Labuschagne at short cover to end a 74-run opening stand.

Kuhnemann was then sparingly used, sending down just another eight overs for the day after his initial breakthrough, and was not given a single over during the middle session.