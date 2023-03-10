Australia dare to dream as Khawaja, Green set foundation

Khawaja epic, Green’s maiden ton pushes Aussies to 480

Usman Khawaja's record feat of endurance and Cameron Green's long-awaited maiden century have Australia dreaming of winning consecutive Tests in an Indian series for the first time in more than 50 years.

Khawaja's immunity to Ahmedabad's draining heat allowed his marathon hand to stretch past the 10-hour mark, with his 422-ball knock across the first two days of the final Test marking the longest innings by an Australian in India in terms of both deliveries faced and minutes batted.

The left-hander shared in a 208-run fifth-wicket partnership with Green, Australia's highest stand of the series and the second largest ever in India, as the allrounder brought up an emotional first international ton that shrewd observers believe will be the first of many.

Green hugs Khawaja after reaching his century // Getty

But the most unexpected aspect of Friday's second day was the ability of the Aussies' misfiring tail to put the brakes on a lower-order collapse of 4-31, as Nathan Lyon (34 off 96) and Todd Murphy (41 off 61) extended their side's advantage.

A tiring Indian attack were powerless to stop the off-spinners from putting on 70 for the ninth wicket. Lyon had never faced more balls in any of his previous 222 Test innings, while Murphy shook off making three ducks in as many international matches to record his highest first-class score.

Although they fell short of 500, Australia's 480 was their biggest total in India since the 2008 Delhi Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin (6-91 from 47.2 overs) toiled the most valiantly of the hosts' bowlers in trying circumstances, taking 3-2 in 14 balls during the middle session before snaring five of the final six Australian wickets to fall.

Ravichandran Ashwin took his 32nd five-wicket haul in Test cricket // Getty

There are now two key variables for the visitors in their push for successive Test wins for the first time on a tour of India since 1969. Doing so would see the current Border Gavaskar Trophy series drawn at 2-2.

The first is how quickly the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch breaks up. So far it has been flat, showing few signs of wear and tear during Australia's 167.2-over first innings.

The second is how much fatigue affects India's batters after they spent nearly a dozen hours in the baking sun while the tourists batted.

Green hits maiden Test ton in Ahmedabad masterclass

There were few signs of tiredness from openers Rohit Sharma (17no) and Shubman Gill (18no), who negotiated 10 overs late in the day to reach 0-36 at stumps, still 444 runs behind Australia.

While Khawaja was dismissed attempting a gentle glance off his legs, it was the kind of shot that had been the cornerstone of a masterful act of accumulation that saw him score exactly half his runs in singles and doubles.

Already his side's leading batter in the series, the 36-year-old underlined that he remains one of the very best in the world despite his advancing years.

Green, 13 years his junior, could not wipe the smile off his face as he achieved his childhood dream of a Test hundred, waving his bat jubilantly towards the Australian changerooms after needing just 143 balls to get there.

With his side resuming on 4-255, Green had swiftly reached his half-century on the fifth ball of the day having at that stage batted for fewer than 90 minutes.

Ravindra Jadeja (1-89) had his moments against Khawaja – turning one past his inside edge and then past the keeper for four byes, while he also reviewed an optimistic lbw appeal – but the opener cruised past 150 for the fifth time in his Test career.

His unhurried pace contrasted with Green's constant peppering of the boundary, as the right-hander took a particular liking to India's quicks who gave him all but six of his 18 fours.

Three of them that came in a single Umesh Yadav over nudged him ever closer to triple-figures before lunch. A nervous wait ensued as he spent the break five runs short, before back-cutting Jadeja to the rope to spark joyous celebrations.

Strange to think the enormous teenager we watched batting at eight or nine for WA on Sheffield Shield streams a few years ago is now peeling off tons in India. What a journey it's been for Cameron Green #INDvAUS — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) March 10, 2023

It was a credit to the concentration of India's fielders after hours standing in the punishing sun that Ashwin was able to first break the Green-Khawaja stand and then engineer a mini-collapse.

Skilful catches by KS Bharat (moving down the legside off a gloved Green sweep) and Shreyas Iyer (at short leg off the face off Mitchell Starc's bat) came either side of a miscued Alex Carey swipe that ballooned up for a more simple chance to Axar Patel at point.

Axar (1-47 from 28 overs) finally got Khawaja lbw after the 36-year-old had batted without fuss through the first five sessions of play.

Cheteshwar Pujara, standing in as captain for Rohit who was temporarily off the field, called the television umpire into action for only the second time in the match and the Indians appeared as surprised as anyone to see the review adjudicated in their favour.

Australia played with black armbands on day two to honour Pat Cummins' mother // Getty

The third new ball could not stop the Murphy-Lyon rear-guard, as the more experienced of the spin duo carted Mohammad Shami (whose final figures of 2-134 did not do the fast bowler's efforts justice) for four back over his head.

Ashwin accounted for both Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann (0) to clinch his 32nd five-wicket haul and his best bowling figures in over two years.