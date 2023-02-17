India v Australia Tests - Men

Khawaja, Handscomb stand tall in tough Delhi examination

Australia faced another tough examination from India's bowlers on day one in Delhi, but bounced back from the Nagpur thrashing courtesy of two crucial knocks

Louis Cameron at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

17 February 2023, 10:56 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

