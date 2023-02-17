Khawaja, Handscomb stand tall in tough Delhi examination

Khawaja, Handscomb hit vital fifties but Ashwin makes mark

The onus is on Australia's three-pronged spin attack to put the heat on India after the effect of Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb's fighting hands were minimised by a faltering top-order effort in Delhi.

Khawaja (81 off 125 balls) and Handscomb (72no off 142) each batted for more than three hours as the Aussies fumbled their way to 263 on an Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch that was challenging but not treacherous on the opening day of the second Test.

The visitors have picked just one specialist paceman for the first time since 2017, but the success of Mohammad Shami (4-60), along with fellow quick Mohammad Siraj striking multiple body blows to David Warner, suggests the track is far from a fast-bowling graveyard.

Khawaja’s crucial 81 brought undone by KL Rahul screamer

Nathan Lyon had a bat-pad dismissal of Rohit Sharma turned down in the final over of the day, while debutant Matthew Kuhnemann, who took the new ball, was the most dangerous of the Australian bowlers in the nine overs they bowled before stumps.

India were 0-21 at the close of play, with Rohit 13 not out and KL Rahul on four.

The selection of Kuhnemann, despite the left-armer only arriving in the country earlier this week, was one of two selection surprises sprung at the toss, with Travis Head also recalled at Matthew Renshaw's expense.

Head's ability to bowl handy off-spin was noted by selector Tony Dodemaide as a key factor in his return, coming after he was axed for the first Test in Nagpur because of his poor record in Asia.

But the South Australian managed only 12 with the bat as he departed in a middle-order collapse of 5-77.

Ashwin stunts Australia’s bright start in chaotic first session

Despite Handscomb fighting on, the tail crumbled around him to leave Australia, for a second consecutive Test, with a first-innings score that looks short of par after captain Pat Cummins had won the toss and batted.

“I don't know a par score until India bats on it,” said Khawaja after play. “I feel like 260 (263) is pretty good but we're going to have to wait and see tomorrow what India gets.

“They're very good in their conditions. I think now we have three spinners in the team, especially on that wicket, it’s going to be challenging, just like their spinners were very challenging.”

Heeding an edict to be more proactive at the crease after their innings defeat in Nagpur, Khawaja and Handscomb scored Australia's first half-centuries on tour and made life far tougher on the home side's spinners.

But the tourists were thwarted by a decisive Ravichandran Ashwin (3-57) spell before lunch, accounting for Australia's two leading batters in the space of three deliveries.

Around the wicket to Marnus Labuschagne, Ashwin spun one viciously to have the right-hander lbw. Then, off virtually the same line and length, the off-spinner skidded one straight on to Steve Smith, whose outside edge was caught by the wicketkeeper to see him dismissed for a duck.

Khawaja was bold after his double failure in the first Test, hitting Ashwin for six over mid-off early in his innings, while he used the reverse sweep judiciously to not allow India's spinners to settle on a length.

Khawaja’s 50 came up off 71 balls // Getty

The stroke has been a major factor in Khawaja's vast improvement in turning conditions, though it proved his undoing when KL Rahul took a leaping one-handed snare at point.

The wonder pluck ended Khawaja's push for a maiden Test hundred in India, as the distraught batter remained on his knees for some time before finally making his exit.

Having appeared assured in his first Test back after a four-year absence last week, Handscomb underlined why he has been picked on this tour as a subcontinent specialist.

The right-hander was bombarded by left-arm spin but was unruffled by the occasional delivery going past his outside edge, hanging on the back foot from where he picked off boundaries through the off-side when Ravindra Jadeja (3-68) and Axar Patel (0-34) erred short.

Facing scrutiny over his spot after his subcontinental struggles continued in Nagpur last week, David Warner was immediately locked into a battle with India's quicks that he would eventually lose in a lively start to the Test.

DRS saves Warner from opening over dismissal

Shami had him out lbw in the first over, but Warner could hardly have signalled for a review faster, safe in the knowledge he had gotten a fine inside-edge.

Siraj caused him even more grief in a spirited opening spell, hitting the left-hander in the elbow and then the helmet via a top-edge. The first knock came after Warner had been early on a pull shot and left him requiring a lengthy medical treatment.

Just as the 36-year-old looked like he might have weathered the new-ball onslaught, he edged a length delivery from Shami to be caught behind, the second time in three innings the bustling right-armer has dismissed him.

Matt Kuhnemann is congratulated by Steve Smith before play // Getty

Warner's score of 15 comes after returns 1 and 10 in Nagpur and there were concerns over his health after not taking to the field at the end of the day following his bruising 44-ball hand.

“I think the medical staff will have to assess him tomorrow. He is a little bit weary at the moment,” said Khawaja.

“He obviously got a knock to the arm and then to the head and the head (knock) made him a little bit weary, hence why he didn't come out to field.

“I think the medical staff will have to figure out what happens from here on in.”

After Labuschagne and Smith's back-to-back dismissals, Khawaja looked to have made it three wickets in four balls when Jadeja pinned him on the crease with the first ball of a new over, only to be saved on a review that showed the delivery was marginally pitching outside the line of leg-stump.

His half-century was Australia's first of the tour and, despite his exit to Rahul's blinder of a catch, his handling of Ashwin and Jadeja was precisely the kind of approach the visitors had called for following their capitulation in the series opener.

Head was similarly proactive against Ashwin, smearing him for a straight six, but perished when trying to force a cut from a delivery that was too straight from Shami, while Alex Carey lasted just five balls before a leaping Ashwin delivery got him caught at slip.

Cummins held firm to help put on 58 for the seventh wicket, allowing Handscomb to pass fifty for the seventh time in his Test career but, after being caught on a no-ball off Jadeja, was left stranded after Australia's last three batters added only 16 runs between them.