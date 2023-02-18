Aussies weather India fightback to take upper hand

Lyon's five, classic catches help keep Aussies on top

Nathan Lyon's domination of India batters and Travis Head's blazing late cameo in his first innings opening the batting has put Australia's noses in front in the second Test, despite the hosts' spirited lower-order rear-guard.

Lyon tore through the home side's batting line-up, dismissing five of their top seven including four during Saturday's first session of play, to claim his 22nd career five-wicket haul and his second in as many Tests at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Axar Patel played some extraordinary strokes in his 115-ball 74 from No.8 to drag India back into the contest on Saturday.

The hosts had amassed just half of Australia's first-innings tally of 263 when Ravichandran Ashwin (37) joined Axar at the crease at 7-139 in the afternoon session. The spin pair shared in a 114-run stand, the fourth highest eighth-wicket partnership in Tests between these two countries.

But after India were bowled out just one run short of parity, Head (39no off 40) took on the new ball in place of the concussed David Warner to tilt a see-sawing contest back into Australia's favour with a devastating unbeaten knock before stumps.

QUICK SINGLE Warner subbed out with concussion, fractured elbow

Head smashed five boundaries and a six off dangerman Ashwin to see Australia reach 1-61, holding a lead of 62 and with Marnus Labuschagne not out at the other end on 16, at the close of play.

That came after Usman Khawaja, fresh off top-scoring with 81 in the first innings, was the victim of some canny captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

A ball after Khawaja had swept Ravindra Jadeja for four, Sheryas Iyer, stationed in close in an unusual spot just behind square and further back than a regular bat-pad catcher, held on to a stunning reflex catch in the fading light off another attempted sweep from Khawaja.

India's fightback overshadowed what was a tremendous spell from Lyon, who prospered from a bouncier pitch than the one he only managed one wicket from 49 overs on in Nagpur last week to finish with figures of 5-67.

All five of his scalps were right-handers, three of them lbw, and were vindication for his ploy of operating almost exclusively around the wicket in a bid to open up that avenue of dismissal.

Among Australians, only Shane Warne (37 five-wicket hauls in Tests), Glenn McGrath (29), Dennis Lillee (23) have now achieved the feat more times than Lyon, who moved into outright fourth on that list after moving past Clarrie Grimmett (21).

Australia's bowling effort might have been aided had they not burnt all three of their reviews inside the first 90 minutes of play on day two.

The first, an attempt to snare Matthew Kuhnemann an early breakthrough on an lbw shout against KL Rahul, had appeared close but two subsequent pleas to the television umpire, both for bat-pad catches, were shown to be fanciful.

Australia burn all three DRS reviews in first session

Dropped catches ended up being more costly, with Steve Smith and Matthew Renshaw – who was substituted into the Test at the start of play as Warner's concussion substitute – both missing low chances in the final session during India's lower-order recovery.

Lyon found strong support from his spin partners who had a total of one Test played between them coming into this match, with Todd Murphy backing up his strong debut in Nagpur by taking 2-53 (from 18 overs) while debutant Matthew Kuhnemann (2-72) also struck twice.

Kuhnemann was as ecstatic as Virat Kohli was furious when the debutant had the former skipper given out lbw in the afternoon session. Replays showed an inside edge but it was unclear whether it struck bat or pad first, meaning the Queenslander's dream maiden wicket was confirmed.

Kuhnemann claims Kohli for massive maiden scalp

Kohli gave umpire Nitin Menon a deathly glare as he walked off, turning his head back multiple times in a sign of obvious displeasure. It marked the right-hander's 38th consecutive innings without a Test century, while he has also now gone 11 knocks with a fifty.

More importantly for the Aussies, it validated their call to blood Kuhnemann as part of a rare triple spin attack.

The 26-year-old was only flown to India because Mitchell Swepson went home for the birth of his first child and, with Swepson also the first-choice spinner in Queensland, this match is only his third first-class game in seven months.

Virat Kohli appeared to discuss his dismissal after play on day two // Getty

His deception of Kohli (making him the second Australian to dismiss the star Indian batter on debut in as many Tests after Todd Murphy got him in Nagpur) came in an impressive 21.3-over spell that saw him offer control and a point of difference to right-arm finger-spinners Lyon and Todd Murphy.

With India resuming on 0-13 this morning, it took 30 minutes for Lyon to get the ball in his hand but just seven balls to strike.

QUICK SINGLE Maxwell blasts 61 in successful return from broken leg

The 35-year-old was all over both Rahul, who has now gone nine innings without passing 24, and Chesteshwar Pujara, who looked all at sea against Lyon in his 100th Test, as he had the pair plumb lbw three times in eight balls.

Pujara survived his second ball when his awkward advance only resulted in an off-break cannoning into his shin. With replays showing that would have been out on review, Australia might have rued not sending it upstairs had they not done so with success the following over when Lyon again struck him below the knee-roll.

There were no need for replays when Rohit (32) was bowled by a flatter, skidding delivery, nor when the returning Iyer (4) became the victim of Peter Handscomb's short-leg fielding brilliance.

Handscomb holds on to short-leg stunner to remove Iyer

Iyer's glance had gone straight into Handscomb's midrift, onto his right elbow and stomach, down his right arm, before he eventually used his chest to secure the catch.

It left India 4-66 before lunch.

Jadeja's 59-run partnership with Kohli edged India towards parity but they were still 124 runs behind after the pair exited (the latter to Murphy for the second time in as many Tests) and were followed by keeper KS Bharat departing to give Lyon his fifth scalp.

Axar grew in stature during the final session, lacing Pat Cummins (1-41 from 13) for consecutive boundaries and ruthlessly targeted the bowling of Kuhnemann. But his finest shot came off Murphy, an ambitious, slashing swipe for six over wide mid-off.

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches will be broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav