India v Australia ODIs - Men

LIVE: Pandya's triple pegs back Aussies as Warner bats at No.4

Hardik Pandya brought India back into the contest with three wickets in two overs with David Warner batting at No.4 with on his return to the side for the deciding ODI in Chennai

AAP

23 March 2023, 05:38 AM AEST

