India v Australia T20Is - Men

Kohli, Yadav power India to series win after Green blitz

Fifties to Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav helped India to victory over Australia to clinch the T20I series despite Cameron Green's best efforts

AAP

26 September 2022, 06:13 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo