India v Australia Tests - Men

Kuhnemann, Khawaja deliver superb day one for Australia

A maiden Test five-wicket haul for Matthew Kuhnemann and a crucial innings from Usman Khawaja have put Australia into a strong position after day one in Indore

Louis Cameron at Holkar Stadium, Indore

1 March 2023, 11:16 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo