Kuhnemann, Khawaja deliver superb day one for Australia

India's pre-lunch implosion hands Australia advantage

Usman Khawaja tamed an Indore pitch that confounded his Indian counterparts, but Ravindra Jadeja's continued brilliance prohibited Australia from extending their hard-won advantage.

Second-gamer Matthew Kuhnemann snared career-best first-class figures of 5-16 to lead an extraordinary rout of the home side, whose 109 was their lowest score of the series and left the door wide open for Australia to push for their first win of their tour.

But while balls continued to behave erratically at the intimate Holkar Stadium when India's spinners got their turn with the ball, Khawaja won over local fans who had purchased last-minute tickets (this match was initially scheduled to be played in Dharamsala) with a stellar hand.

Kuhnemann's first Test five-for leads rout of India

The opener's commanding 60 from 147 balls was nearly triple the highest score managed by an Indian batter on day one (Virat Kohli's 22) as he swept with authority, defended deep in his crease off the back foot and was left unfazed by balls that spun past his outside edge.

Jadeja nevertheless accounted for Australia's entire top four before stumps, including Khawaja, to off-set captain Rohit Sharma burning all three of his side's reviews inside their first 45 overs.

Australia were 4-156 at stumps with Peter Handscomb (7no) and Cameron Green (6no) the unbeaten duo.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies plump for three spinners with Green, Starc

A chaotic opening hour saw the hosts lose five wickets in 33 balls, their worst start to the first innings of a home Test since 2004 when Australia bowled them out for 104 in Mumbai.

The total they eventually stumbled to in Indore was their second-lowest this century in home Tests.

The difficulties of batting on a pitch sporting healthy grass through its centre up to around a six-metre length at either end were apparent from the first over of the match when an enormous chunk of turf exploded from the spot where Mitchell Starc landed a full delivery.

There were regular eruptions from the dry parts of the surface throughout the day. The middle of the wicket, on the other hand, played reasonably true, meaning batters were essentially forced to contend with batting on two different pitches.

Lyon's vicious off-break castles Pujara

The groundstaff's addition of black clay to the surface, a common practice in India to supplement the more brittle local red clay, undoubtedly added to the difficulty.

That immense challenge may well have been a topic of discussion at the lunch break between the head curator and India coach Rahul Dravid, whose demeanour during their back-and-forth suggested the pitch might have soured his return to his city of birth.

Kuhnemann was not in Australia's squad at the beginning of the series but became their key bowler as he knocked over three of India's top six, consistently going past, and finding, their right-handers' outside edges.

The fact only four of the 26-year-old's teammates were left on the field to applaud him off for his maiden Test five-for – the top five batters had all rushed off to strap their pads on – highlighted how treacherous the Australians thought the surface would be.

pic.twitter.com/8VB4SQUlen This might tell you a bit about what Australia are expecting from this pitch. This was taken about 30 seconds after the final Indian wicket. Only four blokes left to clap Kuhnemann off after his maiden five-for. The rest sprinted off to get their pads on #INDvAUS March 1, 2023

But while Travis Head (9) lasted only six balls before Jadeja pinned him lbw, Marnus Labuschagne (31) and Khawaja added 96, Australia's highest partnership of the series, to show the conditions could be survived with the right application.

Labuschagne admittedly channelled the eagle sticker affixed to the bottom of his bat, which teammates are convinced is the source of his repeated good fortune, by surviving getting bowled (off a Jadeja no-ball), an lbw shout (from Ashwin, which would have been out had India reviewed the on-field call) and an outside edge (that clipped keeper KS Bharat's thigh before running away for four).

While Jadeja's tendency to get his front foot as close to the line as possible cost him a wicket for the third time in this series, the allrounder then dismissed Labuschagne for the fourth time in five innings when the right-hander went back and was bowled by one that shot low.

Khawaja had prospered from the sweep shot during his almost three-hour stay but for the third time in as many innings, it also proved his downfall when Jadeja had him caught at deep square leg in the final session.

Todd Murphy celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli, for the third time this series // Getty

The loss of fill-in captain Steve Smith, who edged behind about 10 minutes before stumps were called on an eventful day, further narrowed the gap between the two sides.

The lingering finger injuries of Mitchell Starc and Green, back into the side for Pat Cummins and David Warner respectively after the pair both flew home after the second Test, were immediately apparent after Rohit won his first toss of the series.

The protective guard Starc had intended to wear on his left middle finger while he fielded was swiftly spotted by both Rohit and the on-field umpires, forcing the bowler to run off the ground after his first over to find some tape to stem the bleeding of a cut on the digit that has still not fully healed.

Green meanwhile opened the bowling in a Test for the first time, but was unable to field in his regular gully position with the right index finger he has metal pins in still enough of a concern to see him relegated to fine leg.

Starc should have had Rohit out twice in his first four balls in a probing new-ball spell. Australia failed to review both his opening delivery that kissed the right-hander's outside edge on the way to keeper Alex Carey and then an lbw that showed the dreaded 'three reds'.

Aussies rue non-review as Starc draws first-ball edge

It cost them little, as India's fast start was halted when Rohit ran down to Kuhnemann's sixth ball and missed by a considerable distance to begin an astonishing sequence of 5-18.

Kuhnemann's remarkable morning continued when he caught Jadeja, promoted to No.5 above Sheryas Iyer, at short cover as Nathan Lyon (who finished with 3-35) took two wickets in 11 balls off the good part of the pitch.

The procession was as difficult to fathom for local fans as it was for Iyer, who required the television umpire to convince him that Kuhnemann had in fact bowled him on his second ball to leave his side 5-45.

Kohli defended more credibly than any of his teammates but was out to Todd Murphy (1-23) for a third time in the series.

Only Umesh Yadav's two sixes allowed the hosts' first-innings tally to trickle into triple digits.

Main image credit: BCCI/Sportzpics