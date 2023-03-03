Head, Labuschagne guide Australia to victory, WTC final

Tricky chase negotiated as Australia hit back in Indore

Australia have clinched their maiden berth in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) after achieving one of cricket's most difficult feats – beating India on their home turf.

Travis Head, only opening because David Warner has gone home due to injury, spearheaded a tense third-morning run chase in Indore to see the Aussies reach their target of 76 in just 75 minutes.

The nine-wicket win sees Australia qualify for the WTC decider to be played at The Oval in London in June, conveniently coming ahead of their five-Test Ashes tour. India will be their likely opponents.

Head has dominated bowling attacks in Australia over the past two summers but this was his most important performance abroad, finishing on 49 from 53 balls with Marnus Labuschagne (28no off 58) hitting the winning runs.

On a precarious Holkar Stadium pitch certain to come under the ICC's microscope, Head battled through challenging new-ball spells from spin wizards Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The left-hander then took advantage of Ashwin dropping his bundle amid a series of ongoing complaints from Indian players about the state of a replacement ball.

The magnitude of Australia's victory is difficult to overstate. It is just their second win in India in their last 18 attempts, having lost 13 of those Tests going back to the final match of their 2004 tour.

It is also just the third time India have been beaten at home in their last 46 Tests, an imposing stretch dating back more than a decade to the last time they lost a series in their own country, against England in 2012.

Australia cannot hope to match that with the ledger now set at 1-2 and only one match to play.

But a win in Ahmedabad next week would seal a series draw, which would mark their best result in India since 2004.

Ashwin, fired-up after his puzzling absence from the bowling crease through the previous day’s first hour of play during Australia's first innings, was a dominating presence on the final morning.

Australia were 1-0 when Usman Khawaja edged him behind on the second ball of the day, with the off-spinner then posing Head and Labuschagne no end of trouble in a masterful spell.

Khawaja falls second ball to begin nervy run chase

In a gripping back-and-forth with Labuschagne, Ashwin played on the visitors' nerves and appeared on the verge of engineering the kind of collapse Australia have suffered in all three Tests of this series so far.

Having appeared to have given Labuschagne a piece of his mind after a DRS appeal for a leg-slip catch, Ashwin then attempted to rush him by turning around turning around to bowl off a shortened run-up.

There was a two-minute delay between balls as tensions spiked during an Ashwin over // BCCI-Sportzpics

The right-hander pulled out and umpire Joel Wilson had to intervene to tell him to face up.

But Ashwin's mind-games were self-defeating.

Unhappy with the replacement ball brought out for the one he had been so potent with, the 36-year-old pleaded endlessly with both Wilson and his counterpart Nitin Menon for it to be changed a second time.

The case was picked up by numerous Indian fielders, to no avail.

More importantly, Ashwin’s bowling suffered. After conceding just three runs from his first five overs, Ashwin's next 4.5 went for 41.

The veteran was, however, the first to shake Head and Labuschagne's hands after the latter had let out a shriek of joy when he sealed the win with a lofted on-drive.

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Australia won by nine wickets

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat